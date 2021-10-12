What Happened To Deontay Wilder After Tyson Fury Clash? Why Was He Admitted To Hospital?

The highly-anticipated Fury vs Wilder trilogy ended after Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain his World Boxing Council and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, Wilder who went down after a tough fight had to be hospitalised after a brutal bout.

Deontay Wilder's broken hand

The 'Bronze Bomber' had to be hospitalised after he suffered a broken bone in his hand during the blockbuster clash for the heavyweight title and now, his trainer Malik Scott has confirmed that Wilder was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Meanwhile, Scott also went on to add that the latter has suffered a broken hand and a busted lip.

“He’s good, he’s up in his room. I took him up to his room afterwards. He saw the doctor but everything is cool. He’s got a busted lip and broken his hand - broken his finger, his knuckle or something like that", said Malik Scott while speaking to ES News.

Deontay Wilder after loss to Fury

Not only did Deontay Wilder lose the fight to Tyson Fury on Saturday night, but t also ended up losing his opponent's respect as the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion called Wilder a 'sore loser' and 'idiot' after the challenger did not show any 'sportsmanship' spirit after their fight.

“I just said, ‘Well done,’ and he said, ‘I don’t wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’ Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot", said Tyson Fury while speaking to BT Sport.

“To be a top fighting man you’ve got to show guts and respect, and he couldn’t do it tonight. And that was it", he added.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder highlights

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy was an epic battle with Fury getting up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Wilder with a devastating right hand in the 11th round to take away the win. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth. The British champion was profoundly shaken, but he also gathered himself and fought on.

Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran American champ showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs. Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right-hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round. Fury persevered — and after the referee jumped in to wave it off in the 11th, Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration and later broke into a rendition of “Walking in Memphis,” in line with his post-fight tradition of serenading his crowds.