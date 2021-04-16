What Happened To Deshaun Watson? Is Deshaun Watson Going To Prison?

As weeks have passed, the Deshaun Watson lawsuits have only gotten uglier. The month started with Nike suspending his sponsorship, and currently has one accusor having dropped the suit. However, except for one, other women having accused Watson have surrendered their anonymity under the Texas law, moving ahead in their fight against the Texans quarterback. Here is what happened to Deshaun Watson and the Deshaun Watson prison chances.

Deshaun Watson prison: Is Deshaun Watson going to jail?

As per the judicial ruling, it was announced that everyone who is suing Watson cannot remain anonymous. That being said, 21 plaintiffs agreed to continue with their names being no longer anonymous. The one person who dropped her case stated that it was due to privacy and security concerns.

The womens' attorney Tony Buzbee had spoken about how their names being revealed will lead to various safety issues. According to Buzbee, two women who have sued Watson have been receiving many threats via the digital medium. However, the judges in Texas ended up ruling in Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin's favour.

Deshaun Watson’s attorney has filed an emergency petition to have all 22 of his accusers publicly identified.



"For Mr. Buzbee this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun's reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself." pic.twitter.com/En0n91ELR3 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 8, 2021

"Plaintiff reserves the right to refile this case once such [privacy and security] concerns are addressed," the court documents filed state while speaking about the one woman who dropped her case might file again.

What happened to Deshaun Watson? What did Deshaun Watson do?

“It appears the Watson team thinks that if these courageous women are forced to identify themselves, they would slink away and not pursue this matter. Watson and his counsel badly miscalculated,” Buzbee said in his statement earlier this year. Usually, cases involving sexual assault do not reveal names. However, Texas law does not follow the same laws.

As per Watson's attorney, the names being revealed will only help the NFL star defend himself better. However, people were asked not to threaten anyone, as all it does is demean their case. Along with Nike, Beats by Dre has also terminated their partnership with Watson.

Ashley Solis was the first woman to come forward, speaking of her panic attacks and depression that followed Watson's actions. In terms of what did Deshaun Watson do, he has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. It has led many to ask 'Is Deshaun Watson going to jail?'

"I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on me emotionally and physically. And I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on these other survivors. People say that I'm doing this just for money. That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman. He's robbed me of my career," said Solis.

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson statement

"We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD (Houston Police Department) and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully," said Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair in a critical Houston Texans Deshaun Watson statement. "We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely".

