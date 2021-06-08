What Happened To Duane Kuiper? Duane Kuiper Illness Set To Affect Giants Games

On Monday, San Francisco Giants' play-by-play announcer Duane Kuiper announced that he was recently diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition and will require chemotherapy. The veteran commentator announced that he still plans to announce games this season, but will take off more games than usual. In his post, Kuiper also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for their support during his illness.

What happened to Duane Kuiper? Duane Kuiper salary and career with San Francisco Giants

Duane Kuiper is a former Major League Baseball infielder whose broadcasting career began during his playing days with the Giants in the 1980s. A lifetime .271 hitter, Kuiper became a full-time announcer in his first year of retirement (1986) and has called Giants games since then, with the exception of one season (1993) when he was part of the Colorado Rockies' broadcast crew for their inaugural season.

Duane Kuiper health update: Duane Kuiper illness and chemotherapy

In a statement on Monday, longtime SF Giants broadcaster Kuiper said that he will miss a few more games than usual this season. He wrote, "I wanted to let you know that I may be missing a few more Giants broadcasts than usual, and I wanted to share what's going on with me. After some tests and visits with doctors, I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to immediately begin chemotherapy treatment."

The Giants icon added, "I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me throughout my treatment plan. And, of course, the support and love of my entire family, along with our incredible fans, everyone at the Giants, NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR is overwhelming and deeply appreciated."

When will Duane Kuiper return?

Although Kuiper hasn't outlined when he will resume his full-time broadcast duties with the Giants, he still plans to cover a few games this season with the possibility of a schedule change. "I still plan on broadcasting this season, though I may take a few more games off if I'm not feeling well, and I want to thank my broadcast partners for their unconditional support and willingness to step in and cover for me," he concluded.

Statement from NBC Sports Bay Area about Duane Kuiper



More details: https://t.co/7W81ufjdQy pic.twitter.com/6VBMwHfNdn — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 7, 2021

In releasing Kuiper's statement, the Giants also offered their support for the longtime voice of the franchise. "The entire Giants Family sends our love and support to Duane and his family during this challenging time," the MLB organization said in a statement. "We know we speak for Giants fans everywhere in offering our prayers for a safe, speedy and full recovery."

