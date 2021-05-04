What Happened To Dustin May? Is Dodgers Pitcher's MLB Season Over?

Los Angeles Dodgers were hit with a major blow after young star Dustin May was placed on the injury list. The 23-year-old is all set to undergo a Tommy John surgery on May 11, the team announced on Monday. The Dustin May injury is a huge blow for the defending champions considering their both their starting pitchers David Price and Tony Gonsolin are also out injured. Here's a look at what happened to Dustin May and the Dustin May injury update:

What happened to Dustin May? Is Dustin May's season over?

As per Virginia Zakas of Inside Injuries via The Athletic, Dustin May was sent for scans on his elbow after displaying reduced velocity and leaving his last start early. The results showed that the 23-year-old had suffered from his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which is the main ligament that runs along the inside of the elbow. May is scheduled to undergo surgery next week and thus is ruled out for the entire season.

Dustin May will undergo right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery on Tuesday, May 11 in Los Angeles. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2021

A Dustin May return date could only happen in the second half of the 2022 season, considering that the Dodgers star makes a perfect recovery. As per the report, May's injury risk is reduced if he waits a full 18 months to return to the rotation, while it may take a further 6-12 months for him to return t his peak condition. Even if he returns next season, the Dodgers will also need to manage his innings very closely both limiting innings each outing, while giving him rest between games. May finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting last fall has pitched in parts of the past three seasons. The 23-year-old went 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts this season and was showing signs of why he was one of the top-rated prospects during his time in the Minor Leagues.

Dustin May's season is over. He will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday to repair his UCL.



It's the third day of May, and the Dodgers suddenly don't have enough starting pitching. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 3, 2021

Dodgers injury news: Gonsolin, Price set to return soon

Following the Dustin May injury update, the Dodgers were in a spot of bother considering both David Price and Tony Gonsolin are out injured. The two however are close to returning next month from their respective injuries. In the meantime, other Dodgers will have to patch together at least a few starts from an injury-ravaged bullpen or an as-yet-to-be-determined minor league starter. The defending champions have three off-days between now and May 16 so they won’t need a fifth starter to replace May for a few weeks.

