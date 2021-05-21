Last Updated:

What Happened To Ezekiel Elliott Dogs? Two People Hospitalised After Bites

What happened to Ezekiel Elliott dogs? According to recent reports, two people were hospitalised after a dog owned by the Cowboys star bit them.

Ezekiel Elliott's dogs have sent two people to the hospital after biting them. Three of his dogs were running loose, while reportedly one of them bit two people. Following the incident, the Dallas Cowboys running back is under investigation right now. 

As per recent reports, two dogs of the Cowboys star were loose in Frisco, Texas. His Rottweiler apparently bit two people and sent two people to the hospital. According to Dallas Morning News' Tom Steele, Elliott has been cited by the police with three counts of animal-at-large. His rottweiler is also put on a 10-day quarantine hold mandatorily. While there is an ongoing investigation going on, charges have not been filed yet. The victims, however, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

That being said, this is not the first time his dogs are being investigated. In 2021, Elliott was sued last year, where a woman was bit by his god. The woman was at his residence, there to clean the pool. She had claimed that all the dogs bit her, while the rottweiler dragged her arm. The lawsuit filed claimed that another person was also bitten by the dogs, and the woman in question needed arm surgery, which would also scar her for life. 

Fans on Ezekiel Elliott Rottweiler Ace situation

Ezekiel Elliott contract details

As per Spotrac, Elliott is signed to a six-year, $90,000,000 contract with the Dallas Cowboys. This includes a signing bonus of $7,500,000, with a $50,052,137 guaranteed salary. He will be earning an average salary of $15,000,000. For this season, he earned a base of $9,600,000, with a cap hit of $13,700,000. He will earn $12,400,000 in 2022, with a potential out in 2023. 

