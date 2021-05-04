What Happened To Felix Verdejo? Boxer Faces Charges For Pregnant Keishla Rodriguez's Death

On Monday, boxer Felix Verdejo was charged with kidnapping and killing his lover Keishla Rodriguez. The Puerto Rican fighter appeared for a virtual hearing in the federal court a couple of days ago, where the judge charged him with three counts of kidnapping and murdering Rodriguez, who was pregnant at that time. Verdejo’s actions have triggered protests all over Puerto Rico, with the judge even ordering the accused be held without bail ahead of a plea hearing, as per reports.

What happened to Felix Verdejo: Keishla Rodriguez cause of death

Various reports claim that Felix Verdejo, who is already married was having an affair with Keishla Rodriguez. And when the victim got pregnant and asked Verdejo to help her in terminating her pregnancy, the boxer kidnapped her. In the affidavit, an FBI agent claimed that Verdejo punched Rodriguez in the face and injected her “with a syringe filled with a substance”.

Rodriguez cause of death: the shocking details

He tied her hands and feet with wire and tied her to a block. He then took her to a lagoon in San Juan where she was “tossed off the side of the bridge and into the water”. As per reports, Felix Verdejo then took things a step further as he shot Rodriguez when she was already in the water. Rodriguez's family filed a missing report on Thursday, with the victim’s body being found from the lagoon on Saturday.

Felix Verdejo charges: What happened to Felix Verdejo?

A day after the missing report was filed, the FBI went through Rodriguez’s phone records and found out that she had called Verdejo on the day of the abduction. Later, the authorities found CCTV footage where they found a car eerily similar to the boxer’s standing on the San Juan bridge. Because of the information, Rodriguez’s family accused Verdejo of the crimes, with the FBI arresting him afterwards.

Keishla Rodriguez death sparks outrage

Hundreds of people gathered near the crime scene on Sunday, demanding justice for Keishla Rodriguez and other women who have been a victim of abuse. Another protest was organised on Monday, where people gathered near the governor’s mansion to demand that officials do a better job of protecting victims of domestic violence. Later, governor Pedro Pierluisi talked to the press on the topic and assured that his administration is addressing what he called a pattern of sexist and discriminatory violence. “We recognise that this is decades old and that it is regrettably a culture that needs to be corrected. There are multiple steps to take,” he said (via AP).

Image Source: AP