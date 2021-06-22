What Happened To Frank Clark? Why Was The Chiefs Star Arrested?

Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark has landed himself in trouble after he was arrested on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old was pulled over on a firearm charge and was pulled over at 9:20 p.m. on suspicion of a vehicle code violation. Here's a look at "What happened to Frank Clark? and "Why was Frank Clark arrested?".

Frank Clark Chiefs: NFL star arrested on firearm charge

As per USA Today, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday for allegedly possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. The Los Angeles Police Department made the Frank Clark arrest on Monday morning but released him shortly after posting a $35,000 bond, according to the Sherriff’s Department arrest records.

As per the report, LA Police pulled the Chiefs defensive end over for an unspecified vehicle code violation when officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of an open bag. Police took in Clark for questioning before booking him with the felony charge. As per Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are aware of the Frank Clark arrest but have not yet commented on the situation.

🚨🚨Frank Clark arrested in LA after sub machine gun was found in his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/A7NAhZHYmD — NYA SPORTS (@nyasportsco) June 21, 2021

This is not the first instance of Frank Clark running into trouble with law enforcement. In 2012, he was arrested for felony home-invasion charges. He was also charged with domestic violence in 2014 and later pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct but had the assault charges dropped. He was required to pay a $350 fine and was sentenced to a three-day jail sentence but was given credit for time already served after his arrest. Frank Clark was dismissed from Michigan on charges of domestic violence, despite a stellar record in college football.

The 28-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 63rd overall selection by the Seattle Seahawks. The California native recorded six sacks in 2020 and was selected for his second consecutive Pro Bowl. The 28-year-old had 32 sacks across three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2016 to 2018. Following the 2018 season, the Seahawks placed a franchise tag on Clark before trading him to the Chiefs, who subsequently signed him to a $105 million extension. He was traded to the Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season and has since then signed on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with Kansas City. The Michigan product tallied eight sacks in 14 games, plus five in the playoffs, as the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

(Image courtesy: chiefs.com)