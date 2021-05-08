Last Updated:

What Happened To Frank Ragnow Father? Ragnow Reveals After Becoming Highest-paid Center

What happened to Frank Ragnow father? After signing his recent contract with the Detroit Lions, Ragnow revealed how his parents influenced him.

what happened to Frank Ragnow father

This weekend, the NFL community has focused on Frank Ragnow's parents, especially as the Detroit Lions center shared some details of his personal life and his father. On Friday, the Lions star got emotional during a press conference, discussing the impact his father and mother had on him over the years. Fans too, reacted to the same on social media, many of them wishing Ragnow well. So they have queried - 'What happened to Frank Ragnow father?' and more details on the Frank Ragnow contract.

What happened to Frank Ragnow father? Emotional Frank Ragnow dad story revealed 

While talking to the media, Ragnow stated that while his father is not there with them, he is looking forward to taking care of his mother after an "amazing" childhood. The Frank Ragnow dad, who was named as Jon Ragnow, died from an heart attack around five years ago. At the time, Ragnow was still playing for Arkansas. "They're just — my dad and my mom — are just my people and I'm very grateful for them".

He explained how proud he was about the way he was raised and his upbringing. He wants to give it back to his mother, while also hoping for a chance to do something for his dad, where they could maybe go fishing "and everything". "But to be able to give back to my mom and my family, it means the world," Frank Ragnow added.

Frank Ragnow net worth

According to some unverified sources, Ragnow's net worth is around $5 million. However, recent numbers should probably show an increase in his net worth once updated. Till now, the Frank Ragnow salary from the NFL has been $9,874,290. However, by the year 2022, he will have earned $24,617,673. His 2020 season also included an incentive worth $180,532. 

Frank Ragnow contract 

According to Spotrac, Ragnow signed a four-year, $54,000,000 deal with the Lions. This includes $42,000,000 guaranteed, and an average income of $13,500,000. He also received a signing bonus worth $1,661,846. 

Frank Ragnow salary

YEAR/SEASON YEARLY CASH
2021

$2,086,383
2022

$12,657,000

