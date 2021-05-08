What Happened To Frank Ragnow Father? Ragnow Reveals After Becoming Highest-paid Center

This weekend, the NFL community has focused on Frank Ragnow's parents, especially as the Detroit Lions center shared some details of his personal life and his father. On Friday, the Lions star got emotional during a press conference, discussing the impact his father and mother had on him over the years. Fans too, reacted to the same on social media, many of them wishing Ragnow well. So they have queried - 'What happened to Frank Ragnow father?' and more details on the Frank Ragnow contract.

What happened to Frank Ragnow father? Emotional Frank Ragnow dad story revealed

#Lions center Frank Ragnow got choked up talking about his extension and what it means for his family. "My dad’s not here, but I’m very excited to take care of my mom because I had an amazing childhood." @MySportsUpdate pic.twitter.com/MSyR1Gjedl — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) May 7, 2021

While talking to the media, Ragnow stated that while his father is not there with them, he is looking forward to taking care of his mother after an "amazing" childhood. The Frank Ragnow dad, who was named as Jon Ragnow, died from an heart attack around five years ago. At the time, Ragnow was still playing for Arkansas. "They're just — my dad and my mom — are just my people and I'm very grateful for them".

He explained how proud he was about the way he was raised and his upbringing. He wants to give it back to his mother, while also hoping for a chance to do something for his dad, where they could maybe go fishing "and everything". "But to be able to give back to my mom and my family, it means the world," Frank Ragnow added.

Lions center Frank Ragnow agrees to 4-year extension, making him highest-paid center in NFL, per source. He had two years left on his deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

Frank Ragnow net worth

According to some unverified sources, Ragnow's net worth is around $5 million. However, recent numbers should probably show an increase in his net worth once updated. Till now, the Frank Ragnow salary from the NFL has been $9,874,290. However, by the year 2022, he will have earned $24,617,673. His 2020 season also included an incentive worth $180,532.

Frank Ragnow contract

According to Spotrac, Ragnow signed a four-year, $54,000,000 deal with the Lions. This includes $42,000,000 guaranteed, and an average income of $13,500,000. He also received a signing bonus worth $1,661,846.

Frank Ragnow salary

YEAR/SEASON YEARLY CASH 2021 $2,086,383 2022 $12,657,000

