What Happened To Frank Williams? Founder Of Williams F1 Team, Dies Aged 79

The founder and former chief of Williams F1, Sir Frank Williams has died, aged 79. Williams passed away on Sunday morning after being admitted to the hospital on Friday due to health complications. Frank Williams, the longest-serving Team Principal Formula 1, marked 50 years as an F1 team boss in 2019. The F1 legend left and his family, including daughter Claire who had run the team since 2013, left racing this year after they sold the team to investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Frank, who sustained a serious spinal cord injury in a car crash in 1986, was unable to walk ever since. The F1 boss went to manage his team from the pits on a wheelchair ever since. Frank later reduced his workload in F1 in 2012, when he stepped down from the Williams board. He had earlier spent some time in hospital in 2016 after suffering from pneumonia and subsequently stopped travelling to races. He was also taken to a hospital in December last year where he spent a few days. The showrunner of Williams racing for the past half-century have now passed away.

One of the sport's greatest inspirations with a legacy that will live on forever.



Rest in peace, Sir Frank Williams 💙 pic.twitter.com/IsbAKWz0uW — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 28, 2021

What happened to Sir Frank Williams?

As fans across the world wondered what happened to Sir Frank Williams, the team of Williams Racing confirmed the news in an official statement that read: "It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79. After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.”

The racing team went on to ask those who wished to pay tribute to the late legend, to donate to the Spinal Injuries Association. "Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time. For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association, alternatively, we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire. Details of the memorial service will follow in due course,” Williams added.

Sir Frank Williams

Frank Williams founded his first venture, Frank Williams Racing Cars in 1966 after a brief career as a driver and a mechanic. Later in 1977, he announced the formation of Williams Grand Prix Engineering, which went on to become one of the best constructor teams in Formula1. Williams stayed as the team's principal from its inception until September 2020, when the team was finally sold. In the meanwhile, Williams also introduced his daughter, Claire, to F1, as she went on to become the deputy team principal of Williams.

Under Sir Frank Williams, the Williams’ team won a total of seven drivers’ titles and nine constructors’ championships. The team that still competes in the same name in F1 clinched their first Grand Prix win in 1979. The team then went on to become a dominant force in the racing world under him. Even more intriguing is the fact that Sir Frank initially formed the team in a warehouse in Didcot. Williams forged one of the most successful teams in F1 history on a tight budget, which the team still follows. Williams was made a CBE in 1986 and received a knighthood in 1999 for his extraordinary work.

Image: Twitter