What Happened To Geno Hayes? Liver Disease Leaves Ex-NFL Player 'Fighting For His Life'

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that former Bucs, Jags and Florida State linebacker Geno Hayes is in hospice care at his mother’s home in Georgia. The 33-year-old former NFL star is currently battling a life-threatening liver disease. According to Hayes' former coach, the ex-NFL star is currently fighting for his life.

What happened to Geno Hayes?

According to reports, Hayes has been placed on a waiting list for a liver transplant in December, after 20 hospitalisations in the past year. Hayes has lost 70 pounds during his illness, dropping from 220 to 150. He said that he avoided Toradol shots during his playing career and that he only took over-the-counter pain medications in the dosages directed on the bottle. He believes that a combination of pain medication and family history caused his illness.

I can confirm that former Bucs linebacker Geno Hayes is in hospice care fighting liver disease. I'd spoken to him multiple times over the last several weeks while awaiting a liver transplant. Please keep him in your prayers. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 22, 2021

While speaking to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Hayes spoke about his illness and said, "The first diagnosis they gave me was alcoholic cirrhosis. But when we dug in deeper, it became just chronic liver disease, because I don’t drink like that. If I did drink, it was just like wine or something like that. But my body is made different. And that’s what [my doctor] said — ‘Everybody’s made different.'”

Hayes' former high school coach, Frankie Carroll, said that he recently visited Hayes in hospice care at the weekend and it was grim, to say the least. “Geno's in need of prayers. He’s fighting for his life. It’s tough to see him like that. Geno’s a fun-loving guy," Carroll said. He also explained that Hayes' health has deteriorated in the last few weeks.

Geno Hayes NFL career and honours

Hayes spent three seasons at Florida State, signing for the team in 2005, where he started as an undersized defensive lineman before he moved to linebacker and became an All-American. Hayes finished his junior season at Florida State second on the team in total tackles with 94 and was first in tackles for loss with 17.5.

He then spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he had been a free agent since 2014. Hayes was known for his instincts, athleticism and quickness during his time in the NFL.

Hayes played a total of 101 career NFL games with 70 starts spread between the Bucs (2008-11), the Bears (2012) and the Jags (2013-14). He had 401 career tackles and 10 sacks.

