What Happened To Gwen Inglis? US National Cycling Champion Dies After Car Rams Into Her

US national cycling champion Gwen Inglis was struck and killed by a car on Sunday, May 16, while training near her home in Lakewood, Denver. Inglis was on a training ride with her husband Mike near their home when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver. On Tuesday, hundreds gathered at the site of Inglis' crash for a ghost bike dedication to the late cyclist, who was 47 at the time of her tragic passing. Here is more on what happened to Gwen Inglis as the national cycling champion accident sent shockwaves across the country.

What happened to Gwen Inglis? US national cycling champion accident

According to the national cycling champion accident reports in USA, Inglis, the reigning US road race champion in the 45-to-49 age group, was riding with her husband, Mike, around 10 AM on Sunday in the Denver suburb of Lakewood when a Nissan sedan driven by Ryan Scott Montoya, 29, drifted into the bike lane where she was riding. Montoya remained at the scene and was facing possible charges of vehicular homicide, according to reports. Montoya had told the police he was not texting at the time of the accident but admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana the night before.

We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gwen Inglis. The Masters Road Race National Champion was hit by a driver on her training ride Sunday morning and later passed away at the hospital. We are sending our thoughts to Gwen's family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5elhU027Iu — USA Cycling (@usacycling) May 17, 2021

He also admitted to using methamphetamine three days prior to the crash. The suspect also told officers he slept six hours the night before, which ended the Gwen Inglis Colorado story.

How did Gwen Inglis die? Gwen Inglis cause of death

Inglis was quickly rushed to the hospital after the accident but succumbed to her injuries. She had won the 2019 US Masters road race championships in the 45-49 age group and was a member of the Back Swift-Cycleton Cycling Team. The Lakewood community gathered around the crash site on Tuesday for a Gwen Inglis Colorado ghost bike dedication and to share their stories of Inglis in remembrance. CBS4 reported hundreds of people showing up in support.

Friends and family gather on Alameda Pkwy in Lakewood where Gwen Inglis was killed riding her bike in a bike lane in the middle of the day. Her husband was biking behind her when the driver of a car crashed into her. #9News pic.twitter.com/K9fQRl2xRp — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) May 18, 2021

The Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado, part of USA Cycling, described Inglis as a “particularly special person” in a statement mourning her loss. "There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person," the organization wrote. "She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike." the organization wrote.

Gwen's husband Mike, who is also a US national cycling champion, told reporters that he was left thoroughly 'enraged' with Montoya. "It just hurts. Everything hurts, and it's really enraging, beyond enraging, that in the state of Colorado it seems like people get away with lots of DUI's." He then added, “It was so surreal to have my wife, my best friend, my stoker on my tandem not here anymore.”

