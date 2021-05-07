What Happened To Jake Ehlinger? Colts QB Sam Ehlinger's 20-year-old Brother Found Dead

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday, May 7, according to reports from Austin police officials. The Austin Police Department said it received a call at 12:18 PM ET and authorities arrived near a residential area just to the west of the Texas campus, where they identified the individual as Jake Ehlinger. Jake, who was a redshirt sophomore, was only 20 years old at the time of his tragic passing.

What happened to Jake Ehlinger? What happened to Sam Ehlinger's brother?

On Thursday, Austin police revealed that University of Texas football player Jake Ehlinger was found dead near the campus. Jake was the younger brother of Sam Ehlinger, a four-year starter for the Longhorns at quarterback. Sam Ehlinger was selected Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Only five days ago, Jake was celebrating with Sam, their sister, Morgen, and their mother, Jena, after Sam was drafted by the Colts.

Our hearts are broken. We love you Jake. You’ll be dearly missed, but never forgotten.



The passing of 20-year-old Jake is another tragedy for the Ehlinger family. Sam and Jake's father, Ross, died in 2013 during a triathlon in San Francisco from a heart attack at age 46. Both sons dreamed of playing for the Longhorns after growing up as season-ticket holders. The Colts announced that Sam was returning to Austin to be with his family.

"There are no magic words in these moments, but all we can do is be there to love and support Sam. We will do everything we can. With Sam, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his mother and his sister as they mourn the tragic death of Sam's brother, Jake," Colts head coach Frank Reich said.

Jake Ehlinger joined the Longhorns as a walk-on under former coach Tom Herman. Current coach Steve Sarkisian issued a statement later on Thursday that said the program had “an extremely heavy heart” with Ehlinger’s passing. Jake played linebacker at Texas for two seasons. In 2019, Sam talked to reporters about running out of the tunnel with Jake in the brothers' first game together at UT, versus Louisiana Tech.

How did Jake Ehlinger die? Jake Ehlinger cause of death

Police authorities did not specify how they found Jake but did say his death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death or other details were released as well.

Literally devastated. I love the Ehlinger family like my own. Rest In Peace Jake. You’ll be missed more than you could imagine. #48❤️ — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) May 6, 2021

Multiple Texas players also paid tributes to Jake Ehlinger on social media. “Fly high 48,” former defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham tweeted. Jake Ehlinger was also a student in the prestigious UT McCombs School of Business.

