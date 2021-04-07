What Happened To James Paxton? James Paxton Update As Mariners Star Exits Second Innings

Seattle Mariners were dealt a telling blow after pitcher James Paxton exited the game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The Mariners struggled to get going and were humbled by the White Sox 10-4, in Game 2 of their three-game series. Paxton has battled injury problems throughout his career and the latest is all too familiar for the 32-year-old. Here's a look at what happened to James Paxton and the James Paxton injury update:

MLB scores: What happened to James Paxton? Mariners star's injury problems continue

MLB veteran James Paxton exited his 2021 regular-season debut in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox after just four outs with left elbow discomfort. The Mariners star threw just 24 pitches on the night and never made it out of the second inning, as he was ruled out, which both manager Scott Servais and Paxton suggested was a forearm strain. Paxton never exhibited any issues with his elbow or forearm during the entire Spring Training before his exit on Tuesday. Paxton grimaced in pain during his final pitch, which was a 92 mph fastball that started out low and leaked well outside of the strike zone.

The 32-year-old's fastball had been sitting at 94-95 mph in the first inning with life and command. Speaking after the loss, the pitcher said, "In the second inning there, I can’t remember exactly, but I felt it coming on. It just got worse and worse and it got to a point where I couldn’t throw pitches". Paxton said that the pain was related to the strained left flexor tendon that he sustained last year in mid-August, which ended his 2020 season as per the Mariners schedule back then. The Mariners star blamed the injury on compensating for a lack of leg strength brought on by back surgery in February. The surgery was to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst from his back.

As per the James Paxton injury update, the 32-year-old is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday morning to confirm how many games will the ex-Yankees man sit out as per the Mariners schedule. James Paxton, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees after playing his first six years for Seattle, returned to the Mariners in February on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. The 32-year-old can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for games started: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 moreover starts 11-22 according to reports from Associated Press. He went 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts for the Yankees last year before being ruled out for the season in mid-August.

