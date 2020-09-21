What Happened To James White Parents? RB Misses Sunday's Game After Father Killed In Crash

Moments before Sunday's game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, running back James White was listed as inactive. The 28-year-old lost his father, Tyrone White, in a car crash on Sunday, which has also left his mother, Lisa, hospitalised.

What happened to James White parents?

Captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Tyrone White was killed in an off-duty car crash, the police department announced via a press release on Sunday evening. Per the report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two-car crash occurred in Cooper City, Florida, around 1:00 pm ET. Deputies who responded to the scene of the crash found one car flipped over while the other one was on fire. First responders were quick to take charge of the situation, providing emergency medical assistance to the crash victims.

Tyron White was pronounced dead at the scene. Lisa White and another unidentified passenger were immediately shifted to a local hospital, according to the police report. Lisa reportedly remains in critical condition.

The tragic incident meant James White was ruled out of Sunday's crucial game between the Patriots and the Seahawks. The Patriots felt the absence of their 28-year-old running back pretty early in the game, as they failed to really build anything with their offence, allowing the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks to take charge of the proceedings.

Despite the 35-30 loss, the Patriots made sure they sent a message of solidarity to James White during the game. Patriots safety Devin McCourty celebrated a team touchdown by running to a camera and yelling "2-8. we love you, bro," referring to White, who's No.28 with New England.

James White's former teammate, Tom Brady expressed his sadness at the tragic incident on social media. Brady said he was "heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy."

"James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you, my friend," Brady wrote in a subsequent tweet.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way... — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also tweeted out a message for the running back:

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

Other NFL stars like JJ Watts, Chris Borland, Montee Ball, Torrey Smith, Benjamin Watson and Patrick Peterson sent their prayers to James White and his family.

Terribly saddened to hear such heartbreaking news @SweetFeet_White.



We’re all thinking about you tonight.



🙏🏼🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 21, 2020

.@SweetFeet_White Love you and your family. The best people I’ve known. We’re all with you through this. #Family — Chris Borland (@ChrisBorland_) September 20, 2020

Prayers On prayers man for @SweetFeet_White and his family. — Montee Ball (@MonteeBall28) September 21, 2020

We all love you @SweetFeet_White. Lord wrap your arms around our brother and his family. https://t.co/747KEJwd6d — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 21, 2020

(Image Credits: James White Instagram)