What Happened To Ja'Wuan James? Achilles Injury Could Cost Broncos Player $10 MILLION

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James will reportedly have to miss another season in the NFL after sustaining an Achilles injury. However, the 28-year-old's $10 million salary could be in jeopardy due to where he sustained it. According to reports, the former first-rounder tore his Achilles on Tuesday while working out away from the team facility.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports from ESPN claimed that Ja'Wuan James sustained an Achilles tendon injury while training at an off-site facility in the Denver area. The Broncos star was previously working out at the Broncos’ facility this offseason until the NFLPA began urging players to boycott on-site work, which is supervised by the team’s strength and conditioning staff. However, the collective bargaining agreement gives NFL teams the power to not pay players who sustain injuries away from the facility.

Broncos' OT Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out today away from the team facility, per sources. James' $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

Although multiple reports have claimed that Ja'Wuan James' injury might rule him out for the entirety of the season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported there's hope the OT won't miss the entire season. The Networks' James Palmer also noted that Ja'Wuan was expected to be the Broncos' starting right tackle during the upcoming season even though he has played just 63 snaps over the past two years. Nevertheless, James' injury will be a big blow to Denver as they didn’t address the tackle position in the draft. Calvin Anderson is now the next man up at that spot as James is expected to undergo surgery next week.

On the Ja’Wuan James situation, doctors evaluated the #Broncos’ OT’s torn Achilles today and told him they’re hopeful he won’t miss the entire season, source says. Surgery is slated for later this week and they’ll know more about the recovery timeframe then. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 4, 2021

James signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Broncos in 2019 that temporarily made him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. He had previously been the starting right tackle for the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him 19th overall in the 2014 NFL draft. James had opted out of the 2020 NFL season because of COVID-19, a year after playing only three games for the Broncos because of a knee injury.

As a result of that, James only received a $150,000 stipend for 2020 rather than his scheduled $10 million salary. Now, it's entirely possible he receives even less than that for 2021. According to The Denver Post, as James was injured off-site, the Broncos could void his $10 million guaranteed base salary this year and the $5 million guaranteed of his $11 million base salary for next year.

