What Happened To Joe Burrow? Bengals QB Rushed To Hospital After Being Poked In Throat

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow was taken to a hospital after suffering a possible throat contusion in his team's 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Burrow played the entire game and was 26 of 36 pass attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. There is no confirmation as to when the possible throat contusion took place. Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said Burrow did not seem to have any trouble talking after the game.

Chase said the conversation was about "the game and how we could have got better." Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said he was unaware of any issues with Burrow until a reporter asked about the situation during his postgame news conference. Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not speak about Burrow's condition during his comments after the game but did compliment the quarterback's performance. "He was pretty good," Taylor told ESPN. "He made some critical plays where he extended plays."

Burrow's play helped Cincinnati force overtime, where they eventually lost the game to Mason Crosby's 49-yard field goal after both teams missed multiple field goals. Cincinnati is now 3-2 after seeing their two-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday.

Burrow out of danger

Though the injury could have been severe, the good news is that Burrow was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night after the doctors examined him and concluded that he was fine. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Burrow checked out fine and should be okay. He took to Twitter to say:

#Bengals star QB Joe Burrow, who visited a local hospital last night after a potential throat contusion, checked out fine and should be OK, source said. He was released from the hospital last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

This isn't the first time that Burrow has had to go to the hospital with an injury. In November 2020, Burrow stretchered off the field during the game against Washington as the Cincinnati Bengals waited anxiously for the results of the tests. Unfortunately, the Bengals' worst fears came true after the 23-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season, having damaged his ACL, MCL, and other structures surrounding his left knee. He did make a full recovery from the injury and subsequently returned to the field.

