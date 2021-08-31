What Happened To JT Realmuto? Why Is Realmuto Not In Today's Lineup; Injury Update

The Phillies received bad news when they were told on Sunday that catcher J.T. Realmuto left the game with an ankle injury. Manager Joe Girardi said after the game that the injury must be examined first and that his return to the line-up would depend on his day-to-day recovery the following the game. It is now confirmed that Realmuto will not take part in the fixture on Monday against the Nationals. The Phillies must now add a player from outside the 40-man roster to get a certified catcher back to the team. Nick Maton or Ronald Torreyes could be the emergency catchers, neither of them has played a professional inning at the position.

This can be taken with a pinch of salt by the fans. Had the injury been serious, the Phillies would have been obligated to place Realmuto on the list of injured players. However, there’s no information as of now and he has definitely not recovered. Realmuto has been one of the top performers for the Phillies this season. He has been one of the top performers in the league as well as he hit .264 with a .353 on-base percentage and .447 slugging, which is an excellent score and has 118 OPS+. His form has been affected as well after losing to the Mets earlier this month. The Phillies were on an eight-game winning streak before losing to the Mets. Since 10 August, Realmuto has posted scores of .220/.339/.380.

Phillies defeat Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Monday night to increase their winning streak to four games as Bryce Harper homered in the first inning. Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes capped off the display with a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, as the result improved to a 7-1 at Nationals Park this season. The Phillies have now moved within three games of Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild-card berth. As noted by NBC Sports Philadelphia, the problem faced by the Phillies now is not just the loss of Realmuto — it’s how thin the club is at catcher right now, too. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp remains on the COVID injured list, leaving Rafael Marchan as the only healthy catcher on the roster.