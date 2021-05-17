What Happened To Juantarius Bryant? Atlanta Falcons Tryout Hoax Explained

Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant has revealed that he was a victim of an Atlanta Falcons tryout hoax. Bryant, who went undrafted in 2020, thought he had received a message that would change his life but it soon went downhill for the DB. Here's a look at what happened to Juantarius Bryant and the Juantarius Bryant NFL tryout hoax.

What happened to Juantarius Bryant? DB caught in Atlanta Falcons tryout hoax

A day after the NFL draft concluded ahead of the NFL 2021 schedule, Juantarius Bryant received a text inviting him to Georgia to try out for the Atlanta Falcons from the team's defensive coordinator, Dean Pees. Bryant showed up to the first day of rookie minicamp on Wednesday, but the franchise turned him away and informed him that nobody from the organization had contacted him. It was later revealed that the former Austin Peay cornerback was texted by someone with an Atlanta area code in what turned out to be a cruel hoax.

It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021

Speaking of the entire Juantarius Bryant Atlanta Falcons incident, the defensive back took to Twitter to narrate an emotional and heartbreaking ordeal. Bryant apologised to the Falcons for the mix-up and revealed that he honestly believed it was a legitimate opportunity for him to express his talents. Bryant had previously told Alexander Allard of The All State, Austin Peay's student newspaper, about receiving a text purportedly from Pees. He had then said,"When [Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees] told me they have a spot for me at the rookie minicamp, my heart just started racing. It made me start thinking ‘hard work really does pay off".

Bryant’s agent, Corey Alexander, said he talked with the Atlanta Falcons and that “all parties involved are frustrated but [Bryant] will get his opportunity soon". In an email to ESPN, Bryant informed that did not want to comment on the situation any more than he already had, but it was clear that he hurt by the entire incident. He wrote that "I am ready to move on from the situation and respectfully I do not feel like talking about it over and over again. I honestly would not like the person who pulled this stunt on me to be publicly humiliated".

Juantarius Bryant, who is from Nashville, Tennessee, initially began his career as a walk-on at Austin Peay and became a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference defensive back by his senior season in 2019 after making 107 tackles (2.5 for loss). He finished the year with four pass breakups and helped the Governors claim a share of their first OVC title since 1977. In his career, Bryant played in 43 games for Austin Peay with 242 tackles (8.5 for loss), eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception.

(Image Courtesy: Juantarius Bryant Twitter)