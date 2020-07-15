What Happened To Julius Jones? NBA Stars request commutation For Man On Death Row

The Julius Jones case has drawn quite a bit of attention from a number of NBA stars amid the current Black Lives Matter campaign in the USA. It makes you wonder what happened to Julius Jones that sparked a number of NBA stars into action. Here's a full rerun of the Julio Jones trial.

A 20/20 special features the former high school basketball state champion and star football player seeking clemency while on death row for murder. | “The Last Defense: Julius Jones – A Special Edition of 20/20” starts tonight at 8/7c on ABC. https://t.co/Y1U8whVo4k pic.twitter.com/6YcxphDkxZ — 20/20 (@ABC2020) July 14, 2020

What happened to Julius Jones? Is Julius Jones executed?

A two-hour “20/20” TV episode on ABC will tell you the story of what happened to Julius Jones, an Oklahoma death row inmate. ABC's "The Last Defense: Julius Jones" aired on Tuesday night, highlighting the story of the Julius Jones trial and his subsequent conviction. In 1999, Jones was a 19-year-old student at the University of Oklahoma, and two years later he was arrested and accused of shooting and killing an Edmond businessman, Paul Howell. In 2002, Jones was convicted and sentenced to death.

The “20/20” show takes a look at the crime, the Julius Jones trial, and a key piece of evidence that authorities only recently tested for DNA. The program also includes an interview with Julius Jones, who is currently on death row. The show also depicts how his lawyer believes that systemic racism influenced Jones' conviction. For nearly two decades now, Julius Jones has continually claimed his innocence in the 1999 killing of Howell. In October 2019, Jones filed for clemency after plenty of efforts to fight against the death penalty.

Julius Jones death date and sufferings in prison

Julius Jones is reportedly held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. Jones is allowed only one hour of sunlight per day, and three showers a week. So far, there has been no date set for Julius Jones to be executed.

NBA star Blake Griffin on why he's fighting for Julius Jones' clemency: "If an innocent man is sitting in prison for all these years, we've obviously done an injustice." #ABC2020 #TheLastDefense https://t.co/5wAVClu8Sa pic.twitter.com/oCdpoMoOCi — 20/20 (@ABC2020) July 15, 2020

NBA stars want justice for Julius Jones

Jones' case has received plenty of support from NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, and Blake Griffin. The trio has been vocal in support of Jones’ quest for clemency. In April, Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin sent a letter to the Parole Board requesting them to approve Jones’ request for commutation. Griffin’s father, Tommy, was incidentally Jones’ basketball coach in high school.

