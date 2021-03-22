What Happened To Katherine Diaz Hernandez? Olympics Hopeful DEAD After Lightning Bolt

Katherine Diaz Hernandez, a 22-year-old surfer, tragically passed away on Saturday after being struck by a bolt of lightning. Diaz was training near her home for an annual global surf contest held in El Salvador which is the final hurdle for the Tokyo Olympic qualification when the freak accident occurred. Here's all you need to know about what happened to Katherine Diaz Hernandez.

Katherine Diaz Hernandez surfer: Who was Katherine Diaz Hernandez?

Katherine Diaz Hernandez was killed by a lightning strike at a beach in El Salvador over the weekend. The 22-year-old entered the water at surfing hot spot El Tunco around 5 PM local time when the lightning bolt struck her. Friends and onlookers called for an ambulance and she was rushed to a hospital where the El Salvador national was pronounced dead. President of the Salvadoran Sports Institute, Yamil Bukele also sent his condolences and said, "I am very sorry for this death and I join the pain that overwhelms her family. Our solidarity with ‘el Bamba’ and the surf family. Peace for your soul".

International Surfing Association released a statement regarding the same, paying tribute to the 22-year-old. The ISA wrote, "Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport. She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship. We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched. We will never forget you". Her brother Bamba Diaz paid an emotional tribute to his sister and wrote, "Sister we will always carry you in our hearts. God decided to take you now. We already miss you. Love forever".

Katherine Diaz Hernandez Tokyo Olympics: Surfer was hoping to qualify for Olympics before tragic death

Surfing has been included in the Summer Games for the first time in history and Katherine Diaz Hernandez was hopeful of making her mark at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old was training for a global competition set to be held in El Salvador that is serving as the last qualifying event before the Olympics this year. According to New.au, Katherine Diaz Hernandez worked as a chef in the evenings and trained for surf competitions during the day. She previously represented El Salvador at the ISA World Surfing Games and the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

