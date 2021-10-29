Last Updated:

What Happened To Kylin Hill? Packers RB Ruled Out After Brutal Collision On Kickoff Return

Greenbay Packers RB Kylin Hill was pulled out of the football game on Thursday night following a brutual collision between him and Cardinals' Jonathan Ward

Greenbay Packers running back Kylin Hill was ruled out of the football game on Thursday night following a brutal collision between him and Arizona Cardinals Jonathan Ward. The Packers RB was returning a kickoff when he suffered a shot in the knee by Ward. Green Bay soon announced that Hill will not be returning for the remainder of the game. Additionally, both, Kylin Hill and Jonathan Ward needed medical attention.

After the game, Packers players headed to the locker room to meet Kylin and each player was seen hugging him. Hill was seen using crutches greeting them in return. For this season, Hill's offensive touches are limited. However, he still returned with 9 kick returns in 7 games. The Packers led the Cardinals 24-14 in the third quarter.

