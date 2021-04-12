What Happened To Lee Elder? Retired Icon Joins Nicklaus, Player As An Honorary Starter

Lee Elder, the first black man to play in a Masters tournament, helped open the 2021 masters tournament. His arrival was met with applause, while everyone looked to honour his career in golf. “Lee, it is my privilege to say, you have the honours,” Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said, prompting Elder to do the needful.

Lee Elder Master tournament: What happened to Lee Elder?

Lee Elder is joined this morning by special guests including his family, representatives from Paine College and a group of Black PGA professionals. #themasters pic.twitter.com/C9AJSlypF4 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

On Thursday last week, Elder was with Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus at The Masters, all three of them the honorary starters. Fighting racism during his entire professional career, Elder smiled at the crowd consisting of hundreds of people. “For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in,” Elder said.

In 1979, Elder played in the Ryder Cup in the USA, slowly starting a change. In 1990, Ron Townsend became the first Black member Augusta National had. Later, in 1997, Tiger Woods won the first of his five Masters titles.

What an incredibly special moment to have my friend Lee Elder join the ceremonial tee shot. As Lee says, the game of golf is for everyone, and the game of golf is better thanks to Lee’s extensive contributions. pic.twitter.com/ejOF9mragn — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) April 8, 2021

“It’s a great honour, and I cherish it very much, and I will always cherish it,” Elder added.

Lee Elder age

Starting his career when he was around 16, Elder is currently 86 years old.

Lee Elder career

Starting out as a caddie, Elder did not play a full round of 18 holes till he was 16 years old. Later, he was drafted into the army after which he was put in the special services unit, letting him play golf regularly. In 1961, he was discharged, following which he joined the United Golf Association Tour (UGA) for black players.

In 1971, Elder was invited by Gary Player to play in the South African PGA Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa. The country had several policies in place at the time, but Elder agreed to participate if he and the spectators do not undergo the segregation rules they had. He played a couple of more tournaments in South Africa, winning the Nigerian Open in 1971.

His first PGA Tour win came at the Monsanto Open in 1974. Next year, he played the Master Tournament for the first time, making it the first time an African American qualified for one since its inception in 1934. He qualified for the Ryder Cup in 1979.

Master tournament standings

Hideki Matsuyama, 29, became the first Japanese male golfer to win at Augusta National, bringing home the prestigious green jacket. Matsuyama led by four, making one-over 73 in the final round for a one-shot win over Will Zalatoris. This makes him the second Asian male golfer to bag a major win since YE Yang's win at the 2009 PGA Championship.

