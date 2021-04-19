What Happened To Lorna Brooke? Amateur Jockey Tragically Dies After Fall At Taunton Course

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke tragically passed away on Sunday, April 19, following a heavy fall at Taunton racecourse earlier this month. Her death was announced in a statement released by the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) on Monday morning. Fans on social media were quick to send in their tributes to Brooke, who was only 37 at the time of her passing.

What happened to Lorna Brooke? Amateur jockey dies from complications of fatal fall

Earlier on Monday, a statement from IJF revealed that Lorna Brooke tragically passed away at Southmead Hospital in Bristol. “It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday. Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional," read the statement.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family of Lorna Brooke at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/aKNk0HF6MU — Injured Jockeys Fund (@IJF_official) April 19, 2021

Two days earlier, it was claimed that Brooke was in a “critical, but stable condition” in intensive care, and had been placed in an induced coma due to “various complications” during the week. Brooke had been hospitalised ever since her horseracing accident on April 8.

Lorna Brooke accident: Lorna Brooke fall at Taunton

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke when she had her accident at the third fence in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase on April 8. Brooke had a nasty fall at the racecourse and racing was delayed by more than an hour as she was treated on track before she was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. She was immediately taken into intensive care where she underwent observations and tests for a suspected spinal injury, but due to complications, she was placed in an induced coma on Friday.

Lorna Brooke jockey career

Brooke rode more than 300 times for her mother but rode for several trainers since starting her career during the 2001-02 season, including for Tom Symonds and Shropshire-based trainer John Groucott. She had ridden 17 winners in Britain and Ireland over the course of her career.

Fans on social media sent in their tributes to Brooke after the news of her passing. On Twitter, one wrote, "Thoughts are with the family and friends of Lorna Brooke. Such horrible news." A second added, "Lorna Brooke was such a wonderful person and had such a love for horses. It’s just a tragedy and terribly sad news." A third commented, "RIP Lorna Brooke, you will always remain an inspiration for many young jockeys."

Image Credits - Mark Chapman Twitter