What Happened To Milkha Singh? Indian Sprinting Legend Suffers Massive Health Scare

Monday's major shocking news was that legendary sprinter Milkha Singh was hospitalized as a precautionary measure. While his health has been reported as being stable, he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mohali. Here is more on what happened to Milkha Singh and the latest Milkha Singh news.

Milkha Singh news: What happened to Milkha Singh?

On May 20, Milkha Singh tested positive for Covid-19 and subsequently quarantined himself at his Chandigarh residence. Although Milkha Singh's parameters seemed alright, he was hospitalized as a safety precaution as reported by his son, Jeev Milkha Singh to PTI. Jeev gave the Milkha Singh Covid update after he returned to India on Saturday from Dubai.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of good wishes that have poured in for my dad. He is in great spirits and receiving wonderful care and I am sure he will be the Flying Sikh he has always been very soon.

Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/XDaPHdiHNq — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) May 20, 2021

Speaking to PTI, Jeev Milkha Singh, who is also a famous Indian golfer, said, "He has been hospitalised. He was weak and not eating since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors. He is under good care of doctors there. He is a strong man, always positive and will recover soon."

Milkha Singh news: Hospital provides Milkha Singh Covid update

Milkha Singh, who on Monday was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mohali, was reported as being stable. The legendary sprinter was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia. While giving the Milkha Singh Covid update, the hospital stated, "He is stable and presently on low flow oxygen and medical management."

Milkha Singh news: Milkha Singh wife says only her husband tested Covid-19 positive

Milkha Singh's wife, Nirmal Kaur, told Republic World on May 20 that one of the family's staff members had contracted the infection, and as a result, the whole family underwent a coronavirus test on May 18. The family was sceptical that the coronavirus infection may have spread in the entire household. However, only Milkha Singh tested Covid positive as his wife, daughter-in-law Kudrat and grandson Harjai Milkha Singh tested negative.

Wishing speedy recovery to ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Ji who has been admitted in hospital in Mohali for #Covid19 treatment. Get well soon Sir! pic.twitter.com/Kthbqqrkk2 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 24, 2021

Milkha Singh movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag explains the legendary sprinter's career

Milkha Singh is undoubtedly one of the greatest sprinters in Indian history as he is a four-time Asian Games gold medalist and also a Commonwealth Games champion. However, as explained in the Milkha Singh movie, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," his greatest performance was perhaps his fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for a staggering 38 years until Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. Milkha Singh also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1959.