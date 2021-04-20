What Happened To Mookie Betts? Dodgers Superstar Hit On Forearm By 95 MPH Fastball

Two-time World Series champion Mookie Betts sustained a nasty injury to his forearm as the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Betts was hit with a 95 mph fastball, pitched by Rafael Montero, on the inside of his right forearm with one out in the ninth inning and immediately fell to the ground, grimacing in pain. Betts eventually stayed in the game, which ended on a double-play grounder two pitches later.

What happened to Mookie Betts? Dodgers star suffers nasty forearm injury

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts crumpled to the ground, biting his gold chain in pain, in the ninth inning when Seattle right-hander Rafael Montero hit him on the right forearm with a 95-mph sinker. Although he went down hard and was checked on by the training staff, the star outfielder remained in the game to run albeit only for a moment or two before a game-ending double play. However, Betts was clearly in pain for a few minutes after being struck.

Mookie Betts news: Dodgers head coach provides Mookie Betts injury update

While speaking to reporters after the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he will wait on Betts' test reports, “It’s kind of a right forearm, a lot of soft tissue. I’m sure there’s going to be some bruising, maybe some swelling, so I just won’t know more until he shows up tomorrow and the reports are in.” he explained.





Mookie Betts return date still uncertain

Roberts added that he wasn't sure whether when Mookie Betts would return to the lineup. The Dodgers are off on Wednesday before their four-game series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium begins Thursday. "Obviously Mookie is going to want to be in there. I just want to make sure that it doesn’t affect his throwing or his swing, so I think that he’s pretty honest with me. So if he feels like he can play, then he’ll be in there.” Roberts said.

The #Dodgers already have Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux on the IL. Mookie Betts looked like he was in a ton of pain and rightfully so, that was 96 mph on the wrist/forearm. Wouldn’t be shocked if he hits the IL regardless of what the status is of the injury. — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) April 20, 2021

Dodgers' injury woes mount with Mookie Betts injury

The Dodgers already have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. Cody Bellinger (fibula) and second baseman Gavin Lux (wrist) are on the injured list, while Betts dealt with a lower-back injury that kept him out of four games earlier in the campaign. The Dodgers are still at the summit of the NL West MLB standings with 13 wins and four losses this season.

MLB Standings

LA Dodgers lead the NL West standings with 13 wins followed by Giants. Dodgers next face Mariners followed by Padres in MLB 2021 regular season.

