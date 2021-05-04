What Happened To Nate Diaz? Nate Diaz Vs Leon Edwards Postponed To UFC 263

The highly anticipated welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz will no longer take place at the co-main event of UFC 262 in May. Instead, it has been postponed for almost a month to UFC 263. According to various reports, the change happened after Diaz suffered a minor injury while training, which prevented him from competing later this month. However, it has been confirmed that, while Diaz faced a minor setback due to his injury, he will be ready to fight Leon Edwards on June 12, 2021.

Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards postponed: What happened to Nate Diaz?

The historic five-round non-main event fight will join the UFC 263 fight card which is already stacked with some incredible fights, including two title bouts. UFC 263 will be headlined by the middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his title against Brandon Moreno in a highly anticipated rematch. The addition of Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards will surely make UFC 263 extra-ordinary, which is set to take place at a fully packed Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

What happened to Nate Diaz? Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards’ last bout

UFC 263 will mark the return of Nate Diaz to the UFC octagon, whose last performance came in November 2019 against Jorge Masvidal. The two men collided for the BMF title, with Masvidal coming out on top via TKO following a series of cuts that resulted in doctors not allowing Diaz to continue. As for Edwards, the no. 3 ranked welterweight is currently on an eight-fight unbeaten streak, which reaches all the way back to 2016. His most recent bout against Belal Muhammad ended in a no-contest after he accidentally poked Belal’s eye, forcing the bout to be stopped.

Here’s how the UFC 263 fight card looks after the inclusion of Diaz vs Edwards

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout: Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier vs Carlos Felipe

Lightweight bout: Luigi Vendramini vs Fares Ziam

Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs Movsar Evloev

Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs Karol Rosa

Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs Lauren Murphy

Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs Matt Frevola

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

