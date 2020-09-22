What Happened To Nick Bosa? 49ers Defensive End To Miss Entire Season Due To Injury

During the San Francisco 49ers' win (31-13) against the New Jersey Jets this weekend, defensive end Nick Bosa injured himself in the first quarter. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he believes Bosa could have torn his ACL. A day later, the 49ers confirmed the news, adding that the 22-year-old will miss the remaining NFL season.

What happened to Nick Bosa? Is Nick Bosa out for season?

An MRI confirmed Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in yesterday's game.



We're all wishing @nbsmallerbear a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RN9fiFIBUI — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 21, 2020

The 49ers waited for Nick Bosa's final MRI report before making a statement. However, after Bosa, Solomon Thomas tore his left knee's ACL. The 49ers continue to be plagued by injury as Jimmy Garoppolo had to leave the game at halftime. Raheem Mostert will most likely sit out the game against New York Giants due to an MCL sprain, while ESPN stated that Tevin Coleman is likely to miss multiple weeks.

This is Nick Bosa's second ACL injury. In 2015, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during his senior year at Ohio State. He injured himself eight games into his senior year at St Thomas Aquinas High School, missing out on the Class 7A state championship.

Just got out feeling good pic.twitter.com/09DFIx301n — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) November 10, 2015

Left tackle Trent Williams spoke about the injuries to the press on Sunday. “I’ve got all the faith in the world he’ll be back next year better than ever,” Willaims said, adding that it's good that Bosa has faced an ACL tear before. Williams believes that Bosa will "overcome adversity and be the best player" the team needs him to be. “It’s heartbreaking. Nick is a cornerstone of this team,” Williams said. The 32-year-old left tackle believes Bosa is a part of the 49ers' "nucleus" and is a "shining star" on the field.

Bosa, who was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, had suffered multiple injuries before the season even began. Last month, he missed two and a half weeks of training after a right leg injury. During his rookie season, he produced 13 sacks – nine during the regular season, four during the postseason – including one during the 49ers' 31-20 Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to reports, the 49ers will be signing defensive end Ziggy Ansah to a one-year deal. He will meet with the team in West Virginia.

