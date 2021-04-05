What Happened To Patrick Mahomes' Leg? Kansas City Chiefs QB's Turf Toe Injury Explained

Earlier in February, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes decided to go ahead and have surgery on the turf toe injury he suffered during the Divisional Round win against the Cleveland Browns. The surgery — which took place last month — was a success and it was revealed that the superstar quarterback will be in line to return by the start of training camp in the summer. However, NFL fans have been curious to know more about what happened to Mahomes' leg and if the surgery might have an effect on the 25-year-old's performances in the upcoming season.

What happened to Patrick Mahomes leg? Patrick Mahomes girlfriend shares picture of Chiefs star's leg injury

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, posted a picture of herself, Mahomes and their daughter for Easter on Instagram. However, netizens were left rather puzzled after seeing Mahomes' left leg in a brace, despite having surgery on his toe nearly two months ago.

Mahomes first injured his toe against the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round of the postseason in January. In the first quarter of the game, Mahomes injured his foot in a way that clearly had him grimacing in pain trying to step into throws, particularly to his left. However, Mahomes still carried on playing in the game until a head injury eventually forced him out of the game in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes will have surgery Wednesday for the turf toe injury that bothered him since the end of the regular season, a source confirmed to ESPN.



Mahomes is expected to be full go by training camp, according to a source. NFL Network first reported news of the surgery. pic.twitter.com/rsO51zKAoP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2021

Mahomes then returned to the Chiefs' roster in the AFC Championship after special treatment for his toe injury. The QB put in a sublime display against the Bills to get the Chiefs back into the Super Bowl. The Chiefs suffered a devasting loss against the Bucs at Super Bowl LV on February 7, but just a day later, Mahomes decided to have surgery on his toe.

Patrick Mahomes turf toe injury explained

NFL Network reported that the procedure will repair a torn plantar plate in Mahomes' toe, a relatively common injury colloquially known as turf toe, which affects the ligaments at the base of the big toe. The injury occurs when the toe forcibly bends upwards, such as when athletes push off into a sprint. Depending on the severity, turf toe can cause tenderness and light swelling to more acute swelling, bruising and limit toe movements.

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB to be ready for new season

According to reports from Austin Foot and Ankle Specialists, Mahomes will continue to wear a boot for five to six weeks after surgery. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is continuing his rehab, but is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready to go by the start of training camp in the summer. However, Mahomes will miss a large chunk of the Chiefs' offseason work.

