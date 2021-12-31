What Happened To Pittsburgh QB? Nick Patti Leaves Peach Bowl 2021 With Injury: WATCH

Pittsburgh Panthers are currently dominating the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl 2021 game which is currently underway at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. However, the Panthers entered into the Peach Bowl 2021 game without their number one quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided to opt out and prepare for the NFL draft. Pickett finished the season with 4,319 yards passing, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading Pittsburg to its first ACC championship. Backup quarterback Nick Patti was given the start for the game, however, his stay on the field was short-lived thanks to the injury he suffered during the game.

What happened to Pittsburgh quarterback

Pittsburgh quarterback suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Michigan State Spartans Peach Bowl 2021 game. The incident happened with 7:57 left in the first quarter. Patti ran 16 yards and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 7-7. After Patti went back to the sideline, he was taken to the locker room by team medical staff.

Nick Patti injury update

As per the report by ESPN, Nick Patti later reappeared on the sideline with his jersey off, his headset on and his left arm in a sling. The report further stated that there was no immediate word on Nick Patti injury status or specific injury. The Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback left the game having completed 2 of 5 passes for 21 yards, as well as three rushing attempts for 27 yards and a touchdown.