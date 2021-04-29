What Happened To Rod Bramblett And Wife Paula? Teenage Driver indicted Of Manslaughter

Johnston Edward Taylor, the teenage driver of the car that killed American sportscaster Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, on May 25, 2019, has been sentenced, according to reports. However, the length of the sentence for Taylor is not being released because he was granted youthful offender status earlier this month. Netizens have now been curious to know more about what happened to Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, both of whom passed away in the tragic accident nearly two years ago.

What happened to Rod Bramblett? Rod Bramblett Auburn announcer

Bramblett served as The Voice of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) side Auburn Tigers from 2003 until his death. A 1988 graduate of Auburn University, Bramblett was the lead announcer for Auburn baseball for 11 seasons before he was chosen to succeed the late Jim Fyffe as lead announcer for Auburn football and men's basketball in 2003. He was named Alabama Sportscaster of the Year three times (2006, 2010, and 2013).

What happened to Rod and Paula Bramblett? Rod Bramblett death

Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula were both killed in a car accident in Auburn, Alabama, on May 25, 2019. However, Johnston Taylor, the teen driver behind the wheel in the crash has been charged with manslaughter in the deaths. According to reports, Taylor was driving a Jeep Laredo at a speed of upwards of 90 mp/h when he struck Rod and Paula in the southbound lane of Shug Jordan Parkway at the West Samford Avenue intersection. The Brambletts, in a 2017 Toyota Highlander, had stopped in the southbound outside lane of Shug Jordan Parkway at a traffic light.

I am absolutely stunned by the death of Rod Bramblett and his wife last night in Auburn. Though I'm an Alabama fan, I do some work for an Auburn radio affiliate, and Rod was truly one of the good guys in the business and one of my favorite announcers — Christopher Arthur, NV4B (@nv4b) May 26, 2019

Rod and Paula Bramblett cause of death

Reports claimed that Taylor did not apply the breaks when he rear-ended the couple and later admitted that he fell asleep at the wheel. The speed limit in the area is 55 mp/h. Taylor, who was 16 at the time, was originally was charged as an adult with reckless homicide. Evidence later showed Taylor had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, which occurred at an intersection near campus.

Rod died of a head injury after he was airlifted from the scene. He was 53. Paula was pronounced dead in an emergency room due to internal injuries. She was 52. One of Taylor’s attorney’s told the Opelika-Auburn News, "The sentence imposed was somewhere between a slap on the wrist and exacting a pound of flesh,” one of Taylor’s attorney’s told the Opelika-Auburn News. “It was between those two extremes.”

