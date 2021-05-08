Last Updated:

What Happened To Ryan Benoit? UFC Fighter Nearly KILLS Himself Trying To Make Weight

What happened to Ryan Benoit? After weighing three pounds short during his second weigh-in for UFC Vegas 26, Benoit's bout was canceled by the UFC.

After the scary scene at the UFC weigh-in, Ryan Benoit has unsurprisingly been removed from the bout scheduled on Saturday (Sunday IST). In what was his second attempt on Friday, Benoit ended up falling short when it comes to weight by three pounds. He came in at 129 points for the flyweight fight in Las Vegas. However, over the concerning weigh issue, UFC has cancelled his clash vs Zarrukh Adashev. So here is what happened to Ryan Benoit, the current Ryan Benoit weight and the latest UFC Vegas 26 fight card.

Ryan Benoit health update: What happened to Ryan Benoit? 

According to reports and videos shared, Benoit was helped to the scale for his attempt by his coach Jamie Crowder. However, he looked visibly weak, unable to stand on his own till his weight was registered by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chief assistant Jeff Mullen. UFC officials and Crowder later helped him off the scale. 

He was eventually checked upon by a doctor, and then returned to the scale once again. The second time, his weight was registered at 129 pounds. As per the Ryan Benoit health update covered across multiple reports, he was later taken to a hospital in Vegas and was discharged. 

Fans react to Ryan Benoit weight incident

UFC Vegas 26 fight card

Main Card

  • Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson
  • Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono
  • Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal
  • Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie
  • Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

  • Ben Rothwell vs Philipe Lens
  • Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus
  • Mike Trizano vs L’udovit Klein
  • Ryan Benoit vs Zarrukh Adashev
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs Jun Yong Park
  • Christian Aquilera vs Carlston Harris

How to watch UFC Vegas 26?

The uFC Vegas 26 event will be taking place at UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, 5:00 PM EST (Sunday, 2:30 AM IST). That being said, the main card will begin on Saturday, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, 5:30 AM IST). The game can be watched on different platforms in India and outside. In India, fans can tune in to Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), where they can watch the event live. Sony LIV will be live streaming the event in India. In the USA, fans will have to watch ESPN to watch UFC Vegas live. The prelims, however, will be exclusively shown on ESPN+. 

