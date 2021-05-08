What Happened To Ryan Benoit? UFC Fighter Nearly KILLS Himself Trying To Make Weight

After the scary scene at the UFC weigh-in, Ryan Benoit has unsurprisingly been removed from the bout scheduled on Saturday (Sunday IST). In what was his second attempt on Friday, Benoit ended up falling short when it comes to weight by three pounds. He came in at 129 points for the flyweight fight in Las Vegas. However, over the concerning weigh issue, UFC has cancelled his clash vs Zarrukh Adashev. So here is what happened to Ryan Benoit, the current Ryan Benoit weight and the latest UFC Vegas 26 fight card.

Ryan Benoit health update: What happened to Ryan Benoit?

Ryan Benoit has been discharged from a Vegas hospital and is scheduled to fly home tomorrow, per his manager @ko_reps. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 8, 2021

According to reports and videos shared, Benoit was helped to the scale for his attempt by his coach Jamie Crowder. However, he looked visibly weak, unable to stand on his own till his weight was registered by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chief assistant Jeff Mullen. UFC officials and Crowder later helped him off the scale.

He was eventually checked upon by a doctor, and then returned to the scale once again. The second time, his weight was registered at 129 pounds. As per the Ryan Benoit health update covered across multiple reports, he was later taken to a hospital in Vegas and was discharged.

Fans react to Ryan Benoit weight incident

If u cant walk yourself to the scale or stand up how can you be medically fit to fight the next day? — exz (@P1RU) May 7, 2021

Such a stupid idea hope he recovers ok — Allab94 (@Allab941) May 7, 2021

How does figgy make it look so easy 🤯 — Trent (@thatdudeTO) May 7, 2021

This looks totally healthy. Nothing to see here. — Duckbutts (@JonzeRural) May 7, 2021

If that is what it takes to 'make weight', then what is the point? Just drop down and stay healthy ffs — Neill H (@NeillH9) May 7, 2021

UFC Vegas 26 fight card

Main Card

Marina Rodriguez vs Michelle Waterson

Donald Cerrone vs Alex Morono

Neil Magny vs Geoff Neal

Maurice Greene vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Diego Ferreira vs Gregor Gillespie

Amanda Ribas vs Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

Ben Rothwell vs Philipe Lens

Phil Hawes vs Kyle Daukaus

Mike Trizano vs L’udovit Klein

Ryan Benoit vs Zarrukh Adashev

Tafon Nchukwi vs Jun Yong Park

Christian Aquilera vs Carlston Harris

How to watch UFC Vegas 26?

The uFC Vegas 26 event will be taking place at UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, 5:00 PM EST (Sunday, 2:30 AM IST). That being said, the main card will begin on Saturday, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, 5:30 AM IST). The game can be watched on different platforms in India and outside. In India, fans can tune in to Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), where they can watch the event live. Sony LIV will be live streaming the event in India. In the USA, fans will have to watch ESPN to watch UFC Vegas live. The prelims, however, will be exclusively shown on ESPN+.

(Image credits: Ryan Benoit Instagram)