What Happened To Sammy Sosa Skin? Fans Speculate Ex-MLB Star's Complexion Change

The "What happened to Sammy Sosa skin?" query appeared all over social media after the release of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary, Long Gone Summer. Exploring the prolific 1998 MLB season featuring hitters Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, the documentary shed light on the incredible showing from the two players, who hit a combined 136 home runs that season. While the documentary explores their swashbuckling season, fans on social media were busy with discussions about 'Sammy Sosa skin change' and why the former Chicago Cubs star appears so different from his playing days.

What happened to Sammy Sosa skin? Sammy Sosa skin change?

Born in the Dominican Republic, Sammy Sosa dominated MLB during the 1990s when he clashed against Mark McGwire for home run supremacy during the late 1990s. However, Sammy Sosa now appears with a much whiter complexion than he had during his playing days. His change in complexion had been the subject of social media debate for years now. With the release of ESPN's documentary, fans are once again speculating on the internet with the 'What happened to Sammy Sosa skin?' query

What happened to Sammy Sosa skin? Social media reactions after seeing 'Sammy Sosa now' pictures

Sammy Sosa on his lightened skin complexion. “I have a lotion I put it in before going to bed, that’s it, I cleaned myself a little bit, that’s it.”



This whole interview is ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/9JtZqz0PtC — AMAR (@AmarBasi24) June 15, 2020

Got a light skin friend look like Sammy Sosa; got a dark skin friend look like Sammy Sosa #LongGoneSummer pic.twitter.com/4o6KL2Web9 — K.J. Russell (@Kjruss13) June 15, 2020

There’s nothing wrong with making my skin look clean”- Sammy Sosa pic.twitter.com/oFaLg64Hrt — ISH | ISH (@ISHXNYC) June 14, 2020

Sammy Sosa then, and Sammy Sosa now, don't look like the same human being. They don't even look related to each other. pic.twitter.com/bp9QxysV3y — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) July 13, 2017

What happened to Sammy Sosa skin? Sosa tries to clear the air

While the 'Sammy Sosa skin change' became a troll on social media, the former Cubs star has himself tried to clear the air on the issue in the past. "It's a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some," Sammy Sosa told Univision in 2009. "What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is."

In 2018, during an interview with NBC Sports, Sosa fired back at the haters for trolling him over his skin complexion. Sosa said he is the least bit bothered about the criticism. He said, "they (haters) don't know him" and "don't put food on his table". He further added that he tends to live his life happily.

Mark McGwire Sammy Sosa steroids scandal

Despite being considered two of the best hitters in MLB history, the 2000s saw a fall from grace for both men after allegations of Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) were made against them in 2003. Both men were among several MLB players named in an anonymous list that linked them to steroids use. McGwire and Sosa were also among 11 men who appeared in front of the congress in 2005 regarding the allegations.

Mark McGwire later went onto accept those allegations. Meanwhile, Sosa till date denies those allegations and claims he tested negative for PEDs in each of the tests during his MLB career. However, being linked to a major scandal as such meant, names of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have been kept distant from the MLB. Sosa also saw his relationship with the Cubs deteriorate in the coming years.

(Image Credits: MLB.com)