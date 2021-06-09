What Happened To Simon Roberts? Williams Racing Name Jost Capito As Team Principal

Simon Roberts joined Williams racing last June in the newly created role of Managing Director before taking over as Acting Team Principal when the Williams family sold the team last August. While that role was made permanent before Christmas, it is now reported that he will be replaced by Jost Capito. As a result of the new owners coming in, the team has gone through an intense period of restructuring, hence also raising a number of questions such as: "What happened to Simon Roberts, who owns Williams F1 team, who is Jost Capito" among several others?

Who owns Williams F1 team?

In August 2020, the much loved Williams F1 team was sold to American private investment company Dorliton Capital for reportedly £135m. As a result, Sir Frank Williams' 43 years at the helm came to an end. The Williams family sold the team because they had been struggling for some time to cope with the pandemic losses and also the loss of title sponsor ROKiT.

What happened to Simon Roberts? Who is Jost Capito?

With the new owners coming in the Williams racing team, there was a long period of restructuring. It was recently reported that Simon Roberts, who joined the team last June, will now be leaving the British outfit as CEO Jost Capito absorbs his Williams Team Principal duties. Capito, who joined the team just over four months ago, has been conducting a review of the team, and after 100 days in charge has decided to complete an internal reorganization to simplify the reporting structure.

As a result, Roberts' role as Williams Team Principal (or Racing Director as it is known internally) has become redundant. Capito will take on the role of Team Principal while Roberts' trackside leadership duties will be transferred to Technical Director Francois-Xavier Demaison. This move brings an end to Roberts' 12 months at Williams after he nearly spent 17 years at McLaren as Operations Director followed by the Chief Operating Officer.

Speaking of Roberts' 12 months at Williams Racing, Capito said, "Simon has played an integral role in managing the transition over the last 12 months and I would like to thank him for his great contribution during that time. Meanwhile, Roberts added, "It has been a pleasure to take on the role of Team Principal following the departure of the Williams family from the sport. However, with the transition well underway I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone in the team well for the future." It now remains unclear what Roberts' future plans are.