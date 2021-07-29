What Happened To Suni Lee's Dad? Gymnast's Father Shares Journey Of Personal Struggle

Young Suni Lee is all set for the final round of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's artistic individual gymnastics match on Thursday. The 18-year-old has made a tremendous impact in the ongoing edition of the quadrennial event and has made it to the finals without breaking a sweat in the earlier rounds.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Suni Lee's dad has been her pillar of strength but more importantly, it's the sacrifices made by her father due to which she has succeeded in clinching a silver medal in the team event and is on the verge of winning another medal.

As Suni Lee looks forward to challenging for the podium spot in the gymnastics individual category, let's find out how her father helped her in realising her dreams.

What happened to Suni Lee's dad?

Suni Lee dad's accident

Suni Lee may have achieved greatness at such a young age but, it was not a smooth ride for her by any means. Her father John Lee had suffered a near-fatal accident in the year 2019. It so happened that in August 2019, just a couple of days before Suni's first major senior elite competition i.e. the 2019 US National Championships, her father John fell off a ladder while helping a neighbour trim a tree The fall injured his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed below his chest.

Suni Lee father injury

Even though John was seriously injured, he urged his daughter Suni not to let it affect her and backed her to chase her dreams by participating in the National Championships. Suni has considered pulling out of the competition. Not only did Suni Lee compete at the event but also went on to be placed second in the all-around and first on uneven bars which put her in serious contention in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

It has been learned that Suni Lee had a hunger to excel in gymnastics since the age of seven and her dad John even built a makeshift balance beam in the yard to help her then seven-year-old daughter follow her dreams.

Suni Lee's sacrifices combined with grit & determination have indeed paid off and after clinching silver in the team event on Tuesday, Suni would be focused on finishing on top of the podium by winning the biggest prize of the prestigious tournament.