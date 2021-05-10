What Happened To Tarik Cohen's Brother? Bears Star's Twin Found Dead At Substation

Earlier on Sunday, the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, Tyrell, was found dead at an electrical substation in North Carolina. According to reports, Tyrell died because he was electrocuted as he attempted to climb power equipment at the substation. Tyrell was only 25 years old at the time of his death and NFL fans on social media were quick to send in their sympathies to Tarik.

What happened to Tarik Cohen's brother? Tarik Cohen's twin brother went missing on Saturday night

According to reports from Wake County sheriff’s spokesman, Eric Curry, Tyrell Cohen had fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early on Saturday morning. He was reportedly fleeing from the police but authorities called off their search after failing to find him. Later in the day, Cohen's family filed a missing-person report with the police department and officers started looking for him again.

Even Tarik sent out a message on Twitter, which has now been deleted, requesting help in order to find his brother. However, on Sunday, reports from the North Carolina police department confirmed that a Duke Energy employee found Tyrell Antar Cohen's body at a substation near Raleigh. Cohen's family and friends are believed to be having a hard time wrapping their heads around Tyrell's death.

UPDATE🚨: The man has been identified as Tyrell Antar Cohen. The 25-year-old is the twin brother to NFL Chicago Bears running back @TarikCohen from Bunn, NC. #ABC11 https://t.co/RaMvJXoYun — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 9, 2021

How did Tarik Cohen's brother die? Tarik Cohen's twin brother dies after getting electrocuted

Reports suggest that Tyrell Cohen died after getting electrocuted. It is believed that Tyrell was attempting to climb the power equipment while fleeing from the police. However, due to the charged fence, Tyrell received a high-voltage shock when he came in contact with it and that killed him on the spot. Authorities did not suspect any foul play.

NFL fans on social media were quick to send in their sympathies towards Tarik Cohen. On Twitter, one wrote, "My heart goes out to the Cohen family, especially Tarik. Can't even imaging the pain of losing a twin brother." Another added, "Such sad news. RIP Tyrell Cohen. Love and regards to Tarik."

Tarik Cohen played the same position for North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bears also released a statement confirming Tyrell Cohen's death.

Electrical substation meaning

A substation is a part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system. Substations transform voltage from high to low, or the reverse, or perform any of several other important functions. Between the generating station and consumer, electric power may flow through several substations at different voltage levels.



