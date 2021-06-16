What Happened To Thomas Burke? What Did Former NFL Player Do?

Former NFL star Thomas Burke has landed himself in trouble after being accused of sexual abuse by a young girl. Burke played in the NFL for four seasons, all with the Arizona Cardinals having started for Wisconsin during his college days. Here's a look at "what did Thomas Burke do?" and "what happened to Thomas Burke?" and the Thomas Burke NFL career.

Thomas Burke in prison: Former NFL star arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

As per reports, the Thomas Burke arrest happened on June 15, 2021, after allegations of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl, reportedly aged seven. The 44-year-old is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint, the child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions. The victim gave detailed descriptions of the alleged sexual assaults by the former NFL star in a subsequent forensic interview. As per Minneapolis Star Tribune, the former Cardinals star waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest Friday.

Thomas Burke was held in the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bail. The 44-year-old subsequently posted bail and was released Monday, according to jail staff. A criminal complaint said Burke denied the accusation. Minnesota's Court Information Office said Tuesday that Burke does not yet have an attorney. The 44-year-old said he was being “railroaded” and thought the victim’s mother was involved in AT&T and was out to get him, the complaint said. The former Arizona Cardinals star however did confirm that he was often in a caretaking role for the victim.

Thomas Burke NFL and college career

Thomas Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002. He was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame last year after playing for the Badgers from 1995 to 1998 when he set the Big Ten record for most sacks in a single season with 22. Burke was also a member of the Badgers' 1998 Big Ten championship team that won the 1999 Rose Bowl. In the NFL, Burke failed to match the same standards and fizzled out after just four seasons in the league. He played for the Arizona Cardinals and was picked in the third round as the 83rd pick overall of the 1999 NFL Draft, and played from 1999 to 2002. The 44-year-old appeared in 36 games, started 12, and accumulated 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

