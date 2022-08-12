What Happened To Tom Brady? NFL Great's Abrupt Exit From Training Camp Draws Concern

The NFL preseason has begun and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Dolphins in their first match. However, the Buccaneers will be without their star quarterback Tom Brady who is set to miss the game against the Dolphins. Brady who led the league in passing yards and touchdowns last season announced his retirement from NFL in February before reversing the decision shortly afterward.

Tom Brady to miss Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dolphins match

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles Tom Brady will miss the match due to personal reasons. He said the legendary quarterback will be back with the team after the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on 20 August. Bowles while showing confidence in Brady said that he will be ready for the start of the season, despite missing practice time.

Todd Bowles in his statement said, “This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp,” Bowles told reporters on Thursday. “Knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games, he didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask], as well as [Ryan Griffin], as far as going into these next two games.”

Tom Brady's NFL career

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as the starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favoured Rams that season. Brady went on to lead the Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles following the 2003-04 season.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485), and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. The quarterback left the game as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times. Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He is 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.