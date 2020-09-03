What Happened To Tom Seaver? Legendary MLB Pitcher Passes away Aged 75

Earlier this week, news broke about the tragic death of MLB great Tom Seaver, also known as 'Tom Terrific', at the age of 75. Tributes from baseball fans all over the world poured in for the legendary New York Mets pitcher after his death was announced on Wednesday. Although it was reported that Tom Seaver passed away on August 31, netizens were curious to know about what happened to Tom Seaver, after it was rumoured that the Hall of Fame pitcher tested positive for coronavirus.

What happened to Tom Seaver? Was Tom Seaver COVID-19 positive?

On Wednesday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame confirmed the death of legendary pitcher Tom Seaver at the age of 75. It was reported that Seaver died in his sleep on Monday. Reports also confirmed that Seaver tested positive for coronavirus but had been suffering from a number of other illnesses as well.

Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

Tom Seaver death: How did Tom Seaver die?

Tom Seaver, a 12-time All-Star, had been suffering from memory loss, sleep disorder nausea, and a general overall feeling of chemical imbalance since 2013. In May 2019, Seaver's family announced that the MLB legend was suffering from Alzheimer's dementia, which would eventually lead to his retirement from public life. However, in an autopsy, it was confirmed that Seaver had succumbed due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia and coronavirus. Lewy Body Dementia is a disorder that leads to a decline in thinking, reasoning and independent functions because of damage done to the brain cells over a period of time.

Tom Seavers MLB career and honours

Seavers made his MLB debut for the New York Mets on April 13, 1967 and spent 10 seasons with the National League East division side. Seavers won the World Series Championship in 1969 and three Cy Young Awards while playing with the Mets. The iconic pitcher also had stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Seavers' last appearance in the MLB came for the Red Sox on September 19, 1986. In a career spanning over 20 years in the MLB, Seavers won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average. In 1992, Seavers was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

