What Happened To Tom Wilson? Rangers-Capitals Brawl Over Tom Wilson Controversy

After the recent New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals game, NHL has chosen to fine Tom Wilson. NHL Player Safety tweeted about the fine and fans reacted as both teams met again on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Wilson was called out for his actions by Rangers coach and forward, while fans reacted to the incident online. So here is what happened to Tom Wilson and more about the Rangers Capitals brawl.

Rangers Capitals brawl: What happened to Tom Wilson?

Wilson was fined over his incident with Rangers forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin. As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Panarin might miss the remaining season, even though coach David Quinn had stated that Panarin was doing okay. The teams ended up meeting a day later on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

The NFL Player Safety Twitter only mentioned Buchnevich along with Wilson, leaving Panarin out of it. Wilson was also not ejected from the game but received four minutes as roughing penalties along with misconduct. He even scored an empty-netter to finish the game. The Tom Wilson controversy snowballed within no time.

Brendan Smith talks about going after Tom Wilson tonight to fight:



"I had no beef with anybody else on their team. I thought it should've been handled before this game, and it wasn't. Unfortunately it had to be on my shoulders and I thought I took it" pic.twitter.com/FdtHzDVlyg — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 6, 2021

Coach Quinn and Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad were among those who called Wilson out for the way be behaved. Quinn stated that Wilson was the one who crossed the line with the way he behaved. Zibanejad added that he believes one should have some respect for the players and the game, referring to the incident as "horrible". "I Don't know why I'm surprised," he added about the Tom Wilson dirty hit.

“I thought it was just a scrum, like a physical play,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. He added that something else was going on originally with the goalie, and players jumped in after they started "jamming at the goalie". "It happens a lot," he said.

The reactions remained mixed, as some supported Wilson, and some called him out. Certain fans wanted Wilson to be banned from the NHL, while some were sure everyone was overreacting. Others looked at the league, claiming that the way they are dealing with the situation is showcasing the league in a bad light.

Tom Wilson controversy sagas

This is not the first time Wilson has attracted trouble and criticism. The last time happened in March this year, where Wilson was suspended for seven games after he hit on the Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo. He has been suspended four more times, twice in 2017 and twice in 2018. Other than that, the NHL has also fined Wilson three times, including this incident.

Fans and Twitter users on Tom Wilson dirty hit

Tom Wilson leaving MSG tonight.... pic.twitter.com/upeZpcRcNH — Bryan Hayes (@HayesTSN) May 5, 2021

Tom Wilson has entered the building pic.twitter.com/6EUI5raXKv — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 5, 2021

Tom Wilson getting dropped off at MSG pic.twitter.com/QBtw0zsFJr — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 5, 2021

Hockey’s fun



3 fights DAHN.. probably a few more here relatively soon pic.twitter.com/VQjeNT463r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 5, 2021

The Rangers after Tom Wilson wasn’t suspended pic.twitter.com/HKnJsNMMtR — Robbie Nickell (@MyCoolAtName) May 6, 2021

