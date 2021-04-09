What Happened To Trey Mancini? Orioles Star Receives Standing Ovation After Home Return

Baltimore Orioles and their fans returned to Camden Yards for the first time since 2019 in their game against the Boston Red Sox. While the Red Sox humbled the hosts, close to 11,000 spectators soaked in the sun and enjoyed every bit of baseball action coming their way. It was also the first home game for Trey Mancini in front of the Orioles since September 2019 and fans gave him the perfect welcome. Here's the Trey Mancini health update:

Trey Mancini news: MLB star gets a standing ovation during the first home game

It had been 18 and 1/2 months since fans and Trey Mancini had stepped foot in Oriole Park at Camden Yards and when they did against the Red Sox on Thursday night, the 29-year-old received a hero’s welcome from the limited capacity crowd of 10,150 during his emotional return to the ballpark, his first after defeating cancer. The crowd gave him a standing ovation in a heartwarming gesture which nearly brought the Orioles star to tears.

Speaking after the game, Mancini said, “I think when I came out on the mini orange carpet we had, I know it wasn’t the normal one, I wasn’t expecting a prolonged ovation then. I thought it was going to be more when I was hitting. I definitely had to fight back some tears there when I got the first ovation. That’s probably what will stick with me the most. Even though it was 25% capacity, it felt like a full stadium out there."

He added, “It was amazing. It was nothing short of what I expected. We have the best fans in baseball here, and no matter what, they love us. That meant the world to me". Mancini had got a full ovation before his first at-bat of spring training in Sarasota, Florida, and has been warmly received by opponents over the Orioles’ first two series of the MLB 2021 season in Boston and New York.

What happened to Trey Mancini? How is Trey Mancini now?

Trey Mancini reported to the 2020 spring season and a routine physical checkup revealed that he had colon cancer. The orioles underwent surgery and chemotherapy for six months, while the MLB season was postponed and then curtailed to 60 games last year. Mancini's father is a colon cancer survivor, but the outfielder said that he thought the disease mostly affected people 50 and over. The Orioles star was 27 when he was diagnosed. Due to early detection and proper medication, Mancini is now cancer-free and made a return to the ballpark this season.

(Image Courtesy: Trey Mancini Instagram)