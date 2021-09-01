What Happened To Xander Bogaerts? Why Was Red Sox Shortstop Removed From Game?

The Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts was ejected from Tuesday’s fixture just before the bottom of the second inning because he tested positive for COVID-19. Bogaerts had an RBI single in the first and was fully prepared to start the bottom of the second inning but he was told by manager Alex Cora to leave the field immediately. To replace him, Alex Cora called upon Jonathan Araúz, who started at second, moved to shortstop, while Yairo Muñoz entered the game to play second.

Just as he was removed from the pitch, fans were worried that it might be due to an injury. Since he looked fully fit before his ejection, some fans and commentators pointed towards a possible infection. After a few innings, the Red Sox made a statement to confirm that Bogaerts was tested positive for the virus and that the entire team was told early in the game. The rules say that only the player who has been tested positive must isolate.

The outbreak within the squad

The Red Sox have now a serious outbreak within the team. They now have pitchers Matt Barnes, Martín Peréz, Josh Taylor and Hirokazu Sawamura and position players Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo out due to being tested positive for COVID-19. Bogaerts will be placed in the unavailable list on Wednesday as Red Sox must announce their final roster before the next encounter. Moreover, at least assistant coaches have either tested positive or been asked to isolate after coming in contact with these players.

Manager Alex Cora said before the game on Tuesday that he was concerned about the situation of the team. He said while talking to Redsox.com, "It feels like it's one every day. It's just the nature of where we're at. This is our reality. We just have to keep doing what we're doing as far as testing and see what happens. Hopefully, this is the end of it, but there are no guarantees." Just after his comments, he lost another player, Bogaerts and there’s now a larger threat of even more players being tested positive. This has come as a big blow to them as they are still fighting for an AL playoff spot.