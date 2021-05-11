What Happened With Sushil Kumar? Fans Stunned At Latest Development With Olympic Medallist

The world of Indian wrestling has been thrown into disarray with the news of a Lookout Notice (LoC) against grappler Sushil Kumar. Perhaps one of the country's most iconic wrestlers, Kumar's victory at the Beijing Olympics 2008 heralded a new age in the sport - one that has led to India's record eight wrestling berths at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Read on to find out the Sushil Kumar latest news and what happened with Sushil Kumar on May 4.

Sushil Kumar murder case: What happened with Sushil Kumar?

Currently wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a young wrestler, two-time Olympic Medallist, Sushil Kumar's downfall has come just as dramatically as his rise did. According to our Sushil Kumar latest news, the 37-year-old grappler is absconding from the police as they look to question him in connection with the death of Sagar Dhankad, a former junior national champion who was found injured outside the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4, 2021. While Dhankad succumbed to his injuries the very next day, two others at the scene have named Kumar as one of their assailants.

The Delhi Police have said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the brawl began after Kumar told Dhankad to vacate the apartment he has been renting from him in the Model Town area of Delhi. This came to blows, and according to some soon turned fatal. While the official cause of death has not been revealed, guns and ammunition have been recovered from the scene. Video footage showing Kumar and his friends assaulting Dhankad and co. has also been recovered from the phone of one of Kumar's aides, Prince Dalal. The hunt for the wrestler remains on.

The location of the brawl is also significant, for the Chhatrasal Stadium is where some of India's finest young wrestlers - including Amit Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia - have honed their craft. However, in recent years, many stars have chosen to leave the prestigious academy, alleging Kumar's overbearing attitude at the facility. Talking about the incident, WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI, "Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance".

Sushil Kumar career

The Sushil Kumar murder case marks a sad downturn in the life of the celebrated star who remains to date, the only Indian sportsperson or athlete (post-partition) to win two individual Olympic medals - a bronze in 2008 and a silver in 2012. He is also the only wrestling World Champion from the country, having clinched the title in 2010. Besides this, Kumar also has the distinction of having won three consecutive golds in the Commonwealth Games - 2010, 2014 and 2018. For his achievements, the Delhi-born wrestler was also awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2009 and the Padma Shri in 2011. He has not been a part of any event since his first-round defeat at the 2019 World Championship in Nur Sultan. But the latest news is expected to not only dent the Sushil Kumar career, but also his participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

