What Is Sprint Qualifying? F1 2021 To Feature Sprint Qualifying On 3 Race Weekends

In a shake-up to the F1 2021 format, F1 has given the green light to introduce sprint qualifying for three races. These plans are being introduced to increase the on-track action and engage the fans in a unique and innovative way. Here is your one-stop shop as to what is sprint qualifying and when will sprint qualifying start when it comes to the F1 schedule.

What is sprint qualifying? When will sprint qualifying start?

F1 will introduce shorter Saturday races at three events of the F1 2021 calendar in a new format called sprint qualifying. The new races will be 100 km, lasting around 25-30 minutes, and its finishing order will form the grid for the main Sunday Grand Prix. According to Formula1.com's senior writer Lawrence Barretto, Silverstone and Monza are the two tracks in the running to host the new format this year.

Points will be awarded to the top three finishers of the sprint qualifying. Three points will be awarded for the winner, two for second place and one for third place. On the three weekends when sprint qualifying is scheduled, F1's usual knockout qualifying format will move to Friday and the results of the knockout qualifying will set the grid for Saturday's mini race.

Sprint qualifying F1 schedule and tyre rules

Friday

Free Practice One: 60-minute session with two sets of tyres for teams to choose freely

Qualifying: Normal Qualifying format with five soft tyre sets available only

Saturday

Free Practice Two: 60-minute with one set of tyres for teams to choose freely

Sprint Qualifying: 100 km short race with two sets of tyres for teams to choose freely

Sunday

Main Grand Prix: Full distance Grand Prix with two remaining sets of tyres

What is sprint qualifying? F1 and FIA provide insight

F1 and the FIA said in a joint statement, "The format is designed to increase the on-track action and engage fans in a new and innovative way. It also strikes the right balance of rewarding drivers and teams on merit while also giving others the chance to battle their way through the field on Saturday to increase their race chances on Sunday." This statement was made after the plans were unanimously voted through by the F1 Commission on Monday.

Stefano Domenicali, F1's president and CEO, reiterated F1's commitment to continue engaging fans in new and exciting ways. "We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021. Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight. I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport," said Domenicali.