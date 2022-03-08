What Is 'Z' Symbol? Why Russian Gymnast Wearing The Symbol On Podium Could Face Long Ban?

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak seemed to have found himself in a major mess following the display of the Z Symbol on his Gymnastics outfit. The image of Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak wearing the Z Symbol went viral after he went on stage to collect his bronze medal which he won at the recent World Cup event in Doha. Kuliak took bronze in parallel bars and stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine. The incident caused a massive uproar with FIG deciding to take disciplinary action against Russian athlete for his behaviour.

What does the Z symbol stand for?

If you are still wondering as to what the letter 'Z' on Ivan Kuliak chest means, it signifies Russia's victory in the ongoing war. A similar sign is displayed on Russian vehicles and tanks amid the Russia Ukraine war. Kuliak decided to wear the letter 'Z' in place of the Russian flag, which has been banned by nearly all international sporting federations, including the gymnastics' governing body. The 20-year-old Kuliak was able to compete in Qatar because the exclusion of all gymnasts and officials from Russia and Belarus did not take effect until Monday. The Russian flag was already barred from his uniform by an earlier FIG decision.

As per the report by The Guardian when questions were asked about the potential sanctions the Russian gymnast could face, the FIG referred to article 42.3 of its 2022 statutes regarding “the disciplinary measures which can be imposed amongst others on a Federation, on a legal entity or on an individual”. Such measures include “the cancellation of results of a competition”, which leaves open the possibility that Kuliak could lose his bronze medal, and “the proscription to take part in the FIG events and other international events for an unspecified duration” - in other words, a potentially lengthy ban.

The International Gymnastics Federation, also known as FIG had already banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions. The decision will be effective from March 7 onwards. The decision was made after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged all sporting bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in international sporting events.

International Gymnastics Federation statement on the Russia Ukraine war

The International Gymnastics Federation in its statement over banning Russia said that the Executive commission took into account the latest recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the stance of the FIG Athletes’ Commission and the deep concerns and positions expressed by many national Gymnastics federations. The statement further said that athletes and officials from these two federations will not participate in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan from 10 to 13 March 2022. The Russian and Belarusian nationals who are members of the FIG Executive Committee or of FIG technical committees are not affected by this measure when acting in their capacity as FIG Authorities.