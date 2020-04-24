What Radio Station Is The NFL Draft On? Live Streaming Details For Round 2 Through 7

Day One of the three-day NFL Draft 2020 is officially concluded and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his relief after the proceedings of the first day were completed without much hindrance. The coronavirus outbreak has already forced the league to conduct the draft from a studio in a complete virtual format. With the success of Day One, the NFL is already preparing for Day Two and Day Three when rounds two through seven will take place. Here's all the information on the schedule and live streaming of the two remaining days of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2020: Schedule and timings

Day two of the draft will take place on Friday, April 24 at 7:00 PM et (Saturday, April 24, 4:30 am IST). Rounds Two and Three of the draft will be made on the second day. Selections in Round 4 through Round 7 will be made on Saturday, April 25, 12:00 pm ET (Saturday, April 24, 9:30 pm IST).

NFL Draft 2020: Broadcasting and live stream

ESPN and NFL Network provided a joint-telecast of Day One of the draft. They are set to follow suit for the remaining days. ABC will also be airing the draft in a separate coverage. Alternatively, viewers can also catch the live stream of the draft on WatchESPN, the NFL Mobile app and YouTube TV.

What radio station is the NFL draft on? NFL draft radio station

The NFL draft radio station coverage will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio. Several sports publications in the United States and the UK will also be providing a live blog for the draft.

NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah headline Day One

As expected, Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft 2020. Burrow was drafted by the Bengals. Chase Young followed at No. 2 and was picked by Washington Redskins. Detroit Lions made the No. 3 pick and drafted Jeff Okudah. Surprisingly, all three of the top picks have had stints with Ohio State University. Other key picks include Tua Tagovailoa who was drafted by the Dolphins, Chargers selecting Justin Herbert, Giants drafting Andrew Thomas. DeAndre Swift, Xavier McKinney, A.J. Epenesa, Zach Baun, Tee Higgins and Joshua Jones are some of the top prospects still available in the draft.

