What Religion Is Colin Kaepernick? When The QB Was Ridiculed With 'Anti-Islamic' Notions

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick endured heavy criticism and was even ridiculed by many for his protests in 2016. Kaepernick opted against standing during the national anthem throughout the entire course of the 2016 NFL season as a sign of protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. For his critics, Kaepernick's protests being anti-American was a common sentiment.

However, among all political propaganda against Kaepernick's protests, one of the most used factors back in 2017 was attacking Kaepernick for his religious views, which generally involved associating Kaepernick's views with that of the Islamophobic thoughts of the nation.

'What religion is Colin Kaepernick?', 'Is Colin Kaepernick Muslim?', were some of the frequently thrown jibes at the former NFL star whose main agenda was merely standing up for the rights of the African-Americans in the country. 'Is Colin Kaepernick Muslim?' was enquired by the oblivious fans as Kaepernick's relationship with TV personality, Nessa Diab, was closely scrutinised. Nessa Diab, who is a Muslim, is also an advocate against the anti-Islamic notions firmly embedded among most American citizens.

The 'Colin Kaepernick religion' was a heavily speculated topic three years ago when rumours suggested the quarterback had converted to Islam, which tried to explain his renewed 'hatred for America'. Colin Kaepernick's brown complexion, his bearded look, him wishing his fans 'Happy Eid', were among the many factors used by the naysayers to justify Kaepernick's conversion to Islam.

Is Colin Kaepernick Muslim? Colin Kaepernick religion comments

"I have great respect for the (Islam) religion," Kaepernick said in 2017 as quoted by NBC Sport. "I know a lot of people who are Muslim and are phenomenal people. But I think that (the rumour) comes along with people’s fear of this protest, as well as Islamophobia in this country. People are terrified to the point where (Donald) Trump wants to ban all Muslims from coming here, which is ridiculous.” Colin Kaepernick raised the issue of Donald Trump, who used Islamophobia as one of the key agendas during his presidential campaign in 2016. Trump famously enjoyed a feud with Kaepernick as he publicly demanded the quarterback's exit from the NFL for his "anti-American" protests.

What religion is Colin Kaepernick? What race is Colin Kaepernick?

Since the 'Is Colin Kaepernick Muslim?' theory has been debunked by the quarterback himself, Kaepernick's faith becomes evident when reading about his life before the NFL. During his college years at the University of Nevada, Colin Kaepernick was baptised as a Methodist and was confirmed as a Lutheran (Protestant Christianity). Kaepernick was born to a white mother, Heidi Russo, and an African-American father. His parents were separated before Kaepernick was born in 1987. He was then adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

His faith is also pretty evident from the numerous tattoos on his body. Kaepernick has the Bible verse Psalm 18:39 written on his right arm. His left arm features a Christian cross with the words "Heaven Sent" on it, referring to his faith in Jesus. To the left and the right of the cross, the Bible verse Psalm 27:3 can be seen.

Moving aside from the political biased dished out the quarterback, the possibilities of Kaepernick finding a new home in the NFL are higher than ever. After Roger Goodell endorsed Kaepernick's return to the NFL, multiple reports have linked the quarterback to teams like Los Angeles Chargers, Tennesee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. While most rumours are premature, 'Is Colin Kaepernick getting signed by a team?' is a genuine possibility if the 32-year-old can impress teams with his ability.

(Image Credits: Colin Kaepernick Instagram)