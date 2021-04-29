Last Updated:

What Time Does The NFL Draft Start Tonight? NFL Draft 2021 Live Stream And Channel

What time does the NFL Draft start tonight? Due to the COVID-19, last year's event was fully virtual, but some traditional features are back this year.

It's that moment of the year where dozens of young American football players discover whether their dreams will come true and whether they'll make it to the NFL. The NFL 2021 Draft, taking place in Cleveland, is set to begin later on Thursday, April 29 and conclude on Saturday, May 1. Here's a look at the what time does the NFL draft start tonight and NFL draft 2021 live stream details for the three-day event. 

NFL Draft 2021 preview

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year's event was fully virtual, but now some traditional features are back. Live events will be held in Cleveland, with some of the top picks taking the stage when selected. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will also be able to give out his trademark bear hugs.

What time does the NFL Draft start tonight? NFL Draft 2021 schedule

NFL Draft time and schedule

  • First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET (Friday, April 30 at 1:00 AM BST)
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET(Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 AM BST)
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST)

NFL Draft channel: How to watch NFL Draft on TV?

In the USA, the question about 'How to watch NFL Draft on TV?" can be answered by the fact that it will broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. The NFL draft channel is also the NFL Network and the NFL draft live stream USA can be watched through NFL digital properties. The NFL Draft 2021 live stream will be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN. 

In the UK, the NFL Draft live telecast will be available on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass. The NFL Draft live stream will be available on the Sky Go app and NOW TV.

There will be no live broadcast/telecast of the NFL 2021 Draft in India. However, live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account. 

2021 NFL Draft order for first round and NFL draft projections

  1.  Jacksonville Jaguars
  2.  New York Jets
  3.  San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)
  4.  Atlanta Falcons
  5.  Cincinnati Bengals
  6.  Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
  7.  Detroit Lions
  8.  Carolina Panthers
  9.  Denver Broncos
  10.  Dallas Cowboys
  11.  New York Giants
  12.  Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)
  13.  Los Angeles Chargers
  14.  Minnesota Vikings
  15.  New England Patriots
  16.  Arizona Cardinals
  17.  Las Vegas Raiders
  18.  Miami Dolphins
  19.  Washington Football Team
  20.  Chicago Bears
  21.  Indianapolis Colts
  22.  Tennessee Titans
  23.  New York Jets (from SEA)
  24.  Pittsburgh Steelers
  25.  Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
  26.  Cleveland Browns
  27.  Baltimore Ravens
  28.  New Orleans Saints
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30.  Buffalo Bills
  31.  Kansas City Chiefs
  32.  Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

