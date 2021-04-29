What Time Does The NFL Draft Start Tonight? NFL Draft 2021 Live Stream And Channel

It's that moment of the year where dozens of young American football players discover whether their dreams will come true and whether they'll make it to the NFL. The NFL 2021 Draft, taking place in Cleveland, is set to begin later on Thursday, April 29 and conclude on Saturday, May 1. Here's a look at the what time does the NFL draft start tonight and NFL draft 2021 live stream details for the three-day event.

NFL Draft 2021 preview

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year's event was fully virtual, but now some traditional features are back. Live events will be held in Cleveland, with some of the top picks taking the stage when selected. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will also be able to give out his trademark bear hugs.

Using the @NextGenStats NFL Draft Model, @MBandNFL identifies 8 sleeper prospects who might be available after Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.https://t.co/8xPp4YJcIt pic.twitter.com/1InW09vhmS — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 28, 2021

What time does the NFL Draft start tonight? NFL Draft 2021 schedule

NFL Draft time and schedule

First round: Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET (Friday, April 30 at 1:00 AM BST)

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET(Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 AM BST)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 PM ET (5:00 PM BST)

NFL Draft channel: How to watch NFL Draft on TV?

In the USA, the question about 'How to watch NFL Draft on TV?" can be answered by the fact that it will broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. The NFL draft channel is also the NFL Network and the NFL draft live stream USA can be watched through NFL digital properties. The NFL Draft 2021 live stream will be available on fuboTV, the NFL app and the ESPN app. In Canada, the NFL Draft live stream will be available on TSN.

In the UK, the NFL Draft live telecast will be available on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass. The NFL Draft live stream will be available on the Sky Go app and NOW TV.

There will be no live broadcast/telecast of the NFL 2021 Draft in India. However, live updates from the NFL Draft can be accessed on the NFL Draft Twitter account.

2021 NFL Draft order for first round and NFL draft projections

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from PHI) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from SEA) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Image Credits - NFL Draft Twitter