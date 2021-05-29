Last Updated:

What Time Is The Indy 500 On Sunday? How To Watch Indy 500 2021 Live?

How to watch Indy 500 2021 live? The much-awaited racing event will begin on Sunday, May 30, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST).

What time is the Indy 500 on Sunday

After months of wait, fans will be able to watch the Indy 500 live in Indianapolis. With COVID-19 severely affecting the sports world, last year's event was conducted without any fans. Now, fans have a chance to witness their favourite racers once again. Many experts have considered Scott Dixon a winner, while many hope for a second straight win for Takuma Soto. Colton Herta and Ed Carpenter are also on in the loop with many predicting them as possible winners too. Here is more on how to watch Indy 500 2021 live and the Indy 500 TV channel in the USA.

What time is the Indy 500 on Sunday?

  • Pre-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST (6:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST) – NBCSN
  • Indy 500 – Sunday, May 30, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 1:30 AM (next day) IST) – NBC
  • Post-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST (1:30 AM to 2:30 AM IST) – NBCSN

How to watch Indy 500 2021 live stream? Where to watch Indy 500 on TV?

In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, the Indy 500 2021 live stream will be on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. 

Indy 500 TV Channel – NBC

Indy 500 2021 drivers

POSITION CAR NUMBER DRIVER
1. 9

Scott Dixon
2. 26

Colton Herta
3. 21

Rinus VeeKay
4. 20

Ed Carpenter
5. 48

Tony Kanaan
6. 10

Alex Palou
7. 28

Ryan Hunter-Reay
8. 6

Helio Castroneves
9. 8

Marcus Ericsson
10 27

Alexander Rossi
11. 18

Ed Jones
12. 5

Pato O'Ward
13. 51

Pietro Fittipaldi
14. 7

Felix Rosenqvist
15. 30

Takuma Soto
16. 29

James Hinchcliffe
17. 3

Scott McLaughlin
18. 15

Graham Rahal
19. 47

Conor Daly
20. 60

Jack Harvey
21. 2

Josef Newgarden
22. 1

J.R. Hildebrand
23. 45

Santino Ferrucci
24. 86

Juan Pablo Montoya
25. 98

Marco Andretti
26. 22

Simon Pagenaud
27. 14

Sebastien Bourdais
28. 25

Stefan Wilson
29. 59

Max Chilton
30. 4

Dalton Kellett
31. 24

Sage Karam
32. 12

Will Power
33. 16

Simona de Silvestro

