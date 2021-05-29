What Time Is The Indy 500 On Sunday? How To Watch Indy 500 2021 Live?

Quick links:
After months of wait, fans will be able to watch the Indy 500 live in Indianapolis. With COVID-19 severely affecting the sports world, last year's event was conducted without any fans. Now, fans have a chance to witness their favourite racers once again. Many experts have considered Scott Dixon a winner, while many hope for a second straight win for Takuma Soto. Colton Herta and Ed Carpenter are also on in the loop with many predicting them as possible winners too. Here is more on how to watch Indy 500 2021 live and the Indy 500 TV channel in the USA.
In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, the Indy 500 2021 live stream will be on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.
His speed can’t be beat.— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 23, 2021
With a four-lap average speed of 231.685 MPH, @scottdixon9 will lead the field of 33 to the green flag for the 105th Indy 500.
#INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/UkstCjx5W3
|POSITION
|CAR NUMBER
|DRIVER
|1.
|9
|
Scott Dixon
|2.
|26
|
Colton Herta
|3.
|21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|4.
|20
|
Ed Carpenter
|5.
|48
|
Tony Kanaan
|6.
|10
|
Alex Palou
|7.
|28
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|8.
|6
|
Helio Castroneves
|9.
|8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|10
|27
|
Alexander Rossi
|11.
|18
|
Ed Jones
|12.
|5
|
Pato O'Ward
|13.
|51
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|14.
|7
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|15.
|30
|
Takuma Soto
|16.
|29
|
James Hinchcliffe
|17.
|3
|
Scott McLaughlin
|18.
|15
|
Graham Rahal
|19.
|47
|
Conor Daly
|20.
|60
|
Jack Harvey
|21.
|2
|
Josef Newgarden
|22.
|1
|
J.R. Hildebrand
|23.
|45
|
Santino Ferrucci
|24.
|86
|
Juan Pablo Montoya
|25.
|98
|
Marco Andretti
|26.
|22
|
Simon Pagenaud
|27.
|14
|
Sebastien Bourdais
|28.
|25
|
Stefan Wilson
|29.
|59
|
Max Chilton
|30.
|4
|
Dalton Kellett
|31.
|24
|
Sage Karam
|32.
|12
|
Will Power
|33.
|16
|
Simona de Silvestro