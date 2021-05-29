What Time Is The Indy 500 On Sunday? How To Watch Indy 500 2021 Live?

After months of wait, fans will be able to watch the Indy 500 live in Indianapolis. With COVID-19 severely affecting the sports world, last year's event was conducted without any fans. Now, fans have a chance to witness their favourite racers once again. Many experts have considered Scott Dixon a winner, while many hope for a second straight win for Takuma Soto. Colton Herta and Ed Carpenter are also on in the loop with many predicting them as possible winners too. Here is more on how to watch Indy 500 2021 live and the Indy 500 TV channel in the USA.

What time is the Indy 500 on Sunday?

Pre-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST (6:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST) – NBCSN

Indy 500 – Sunday, May 30, 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST (8:30 PM to 1:30 AM (next day) IST) – NBC

Post-Race Show – Sunday, May 30, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST (1:30 AM to 2:30 AM IST) – NBCSN

How to watch Indy 500 2021 live stream? Where to watch Indy 500 on TV?

In the USA, NBC Networks will be broadcasting the race for audiences watching from their homes. The pre-race will begin at 9:00 AM IST, which will be on NBCSN, while the post-race show will also be on NBCSN. The main race, however, will be broadcasted on NBC starting at 11:00 AM EST on May 30. Along with the TV broadcast, the Indy 500 2021 live stream will be on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Indy 500 TV Channel – NBC

Indy 500 2021 drivers

POSITION CAR NUMBER DRIVER 1. 9 Scott Dixon 2. 26 Colton Herta 3. 21 Rinus VeeKay 4. 20 Ed Carpenter 5. 48 Tony Kanaan 6. 10 Alex Palou 7. 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 8. 6 Helio Castroneves 9. 8 Marcus Ericsson 10 27 Alexander Rossi 11. 18 Ed Jones 12. 5 Pato O'Ward 13. 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 14. 7 Felix Rosenqvist 15. 30 Takuma Soto 16. 29 James Hinchcliffe 17. 3 Scott McLaughlin 18. 15 Graham Rahal 19. 47 Conor Daly 20. 60 Jack Harvey 21. 2 Josef Newgarden 22. 1 J.R. Hildebrand 23. 45 Santino Ferrucci 24. 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 25. 98 Marco Andretti 26. 22 Simon Pagenaud 27. 14 Sebastien Bourdais 28. 25 Stefan Wilson 29. 59 Max Chilton 30. 4 Dalton Kellett 31. 24 Sage Karam 32. 12 Will Power 33. 16 Simona de Silvestro

