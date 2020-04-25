What Time Is The NFL Draft Today? NFL Draft 2020 Day 3 Schedule

The first two rounds of the NFL Draft 2020 were held on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Draft is taking place in a virtual format, something that has never been done before. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the first two picks from his home residence in New York. Joe Burrow and Chase Young were the top two picks in the first round heading to the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, respectively. Round Two ended with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts as the most talked-about acquisition along with AJ Epenes heading to Buffalo Bills. So, what time is the NFL Draft today? Here's the NFL Draft Day 3 time.

When is the NFL Draft 2020? Round-up of Day 2

Here are @MoveTheSticks' top 5 takeaways from Day 2 of the draft, including a dynamic duo forming in Cincy and another RB (what else?) in Baltimore:https://t.co/TCEWIt7ScF pic.twitter.com/yBA4zVzRBv — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020

When is the NFL Draft 2020? What time is the NFL Draft today?

NFL Draft Day 3 time

Round 2 was on Friday, April 24, 7:00 pm ET (Saturday, April 25, 4.30 am IST)

Round 3 starts on Saturday, April 25, 12 pm ET (Sunday, April 26, 9.30 pm IST)

NFL Draft Day 3 start time and best available picks

Best available heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft:



Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Mizzou

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

James Lynch, DE, Baylor

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Jason Strowbridge, DE, UNC

Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise



(1) — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

What time is the NFL Draft today? NFL Draft day 3 time

The NFL Draft day 3 start time is Saturday, April 25, 12 pm ET (9:30 pm IST). It will be the final day of the NFL Draft 2020 as teams pick up the final pieces of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming season. Rounds three through seven will be held on NFL Draft Day 3.

