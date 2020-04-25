What Time Is The NFL Draft Today? NFL Draft 2020 Day 3 Schedule

Quick links:
The first two rounds of the NFL Draft 2020 were held on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL Draft is taking place in a virtual format, something that has never been done before. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the first two picks from his home residence in New York. Joe Burrow and Chase Young were the top two picks in the first round heading to the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, respectively. Round Two ended with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts as the most talked-about acquisition along with AJ Epenes heading to Buffalo Bills. So, what time is the NFL Draft today? Here's the NFL Draft Day 3 time.
Here are @MoveTheSticks' top 5 takeaways from Day 2 of the draft, including a dynamic duo forming in Cincy and another RB (what else?) in Baltimore:https://t.co/TCEWIt7ScF pic.twitter.com/yBA4zVzRBv— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 25, 2020
Best available heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft:— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Mizzou
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah
Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
James Lynch, DE, Baylor
Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
Jason Strowbridge, DE, UNC
Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise
The NFL Draft day 3 start time is Saturday, April 25, 12 pm ET (9:30 pm IST). It will be the final day of the NFL Draft 2020 as teams pick up the final pieces of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming season. Rounds three through seven will be held on NFL Draft Day 3.
