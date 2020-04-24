What Time Is The NFL Draft Tomorrow? NFL Draft 2020 Second Round Schedule

Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the NFL Draft 2020 was instead conducted remotely, where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the first-round draft picks from his home in New York. Teams also selected players from home. This year's Round One was conducted on April 23, 8 pm ET (April 24, 5.30 am IST) where Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick. Here is when the NFL Draft second round will be conducted and what time is the NFL draft tomorrow.

What time is the NFL draft tomorrow? When is the NFL draft 2020 second round?

NFL Draft 2020 upcoming schedule

Round 2 starts on Friday, April 24, 7 pm ET ( Saturday, April 25, 4.30 am IST)

Round 3 starts on Saturday, April 25, 12 pm ET ( Sunday, April 26, 9.30 pm IST)

What time is the NFL Draft tomorrow? When is the NFL Draft live streaming?

Fans will be able to watch the NFL Draft second round on channels like ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. NFL Network and ESPN will work together to bring the NFL Draft live to fans, where both channels will offer the same coverage. ABC will offer its individual broadcast for the remaining two Draft rounds.

ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio will also broadcast the NFL Draft live. While ABC, NFL Network and ESPN will broadcast the NFL Draft 2020, fans can also live stream the Draft on WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. Sling TV will also live stream the app. Ezra Cleveland, Denzel Mims, Josh Jones and AJ Epenesa are the projected top picks for the NFL Draft 2020 second round.

